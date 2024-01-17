Samsung Galaxy S24 Leaked Promo Video Shows Off New AI Features

Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year is just hours away. Ahead of the grand launch event, alleged promotional videos of the Galaxy S24 series have surfaced online offering a first look at the inbuilt Galaxy AI capabilities of the smartphones. The video suggests live translate and photo editing tools on the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The on-device AI technology is expected to provide real-time translations during calls.

X user Arsene Lupin (@MysteryLupin) has posted an alleged promotional video of the upcoming Galaxy S24 series. It offers a close-up look at the AI-based features of the smartphones. The handsets appear to come with new AI camera features that allow users to shrink, delete, and move objects in a photo. Users can edit the photo by shrinking or enlarging objects and moving them around by drawing a circle around the object.

Samsung's Galaxy AI seems to offer a live translation feature that lets users speak a foreign language on the spot and understand responses. This would assist in translating conversations while travelling in different countries or interacting with people speaking different languages.

The Galaxy S24 lineup is expected to offer an AI-backed Note Assist feature in Samsung's Notes app. It might also use AI to improve zoom at night and a Google AI feature called Circle to Search.

The Galaxy S24 family could run on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and Samsung is said to provide seven years of software support for the new flagships. They are expected to pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy. Meanwhile, the Indian variants of Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ could be powered by the Exynos 2400 chip.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event will start at 11.30pm IST (1.00pm EST) on Wednesday, January 17 at the SAP in San Jose, California. We have already rounded up all details that readers need to know about the event here.

