Win an Apple Watch by Participating in ‘India Gets Moving’ Programme by HDFC Ergo, Zopper

This move aims to incentivise healthy lifestyle habits among Apple Watch buyers in India.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 December 2024 13:31 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Watch Series 10 is available for purchase in GPS and LTE variants

Highlights
  • Apple Watch users can earn points by walking 15,000 steps daily
  • It is applicable on Apple Watch Series 10 and Watch Ultra models
  • Users are required to sync Apple Health Kit data with the HDFC Ergo app
HDFC Ergo has partnered with Zopper to introduce a new “India Gets Moving” programme through which customers can get their hands on an Apple Watch for free. This initiative is available via Apple Premium Resellers and select other offline stores in India and is applicable on the Apple Watch Series 10 and other models. It lets users earn the smartwatch by signing up for a wellness programme and walking a certain number of steps daily for a year.

With this, the company claims to incentivise healthy lifestyle habits among Apple Watch buyers in India.

How to Get an Apple Watch for Free

To participate in this initiative, customers can buy an Apple Watch from Apple Premium Resellers such as Invent and Unicorn, and sign up for the Zopper Wellness Programme at the time of purchase at no additional charge. Once the sign-up is complete, they will be enrolled in HDFC Ergo's insurance programme and will be required to download the respective mobile app.

The next move involves syncing the Apple Health Kit data with the HDFC Ergo app which will keep track of the daily step count and offer reward points. Walking 15,000 steps for a full year will make the user eligible for a full refund of up to 100 percent of the invoice cost of the Apple Watch.

This programme is applicable on two models: the Apple Watch Series 10 and the Apple Watch Ultra.

In addition to the refund of the Apple Watch cost, the Zopper Wellness Programme offers other benefits such as personal accident cover of Rs. 1 lakh by HDFC Ergo, access to ‘Health and Wellness webinars' covering topics such as preventive care, general fitness, and other personal well-being, and a free session with experts on ‘Personal Mental Health Coaching'. They will also be eligible for a complimentary one-time ‘Lifestyle & Health Score' check.

Further reading: Apple Watch, Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra, HDFC ERGO
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
