Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale, which started in India on August 6, is offering a wide range of products, including multiple electronic items at discounted rates. These include large appliances like air conditioners, smart TVs, refrigerators and washing machines as well as personal gadgets like smartphones, laptops, tablets, earphones and more. So far, we have compiled lists of the best deals that the e-commerce site is offering in some of these categories. Here we have put together a comprehensive list of top deals on smartwatches across different price ranges.

Readers should note that the effective sale prices listed below include additional benefits like bank or exchange offers and coupon discounts. For instance, SBI account holders using credit cards or EMI transactions can get an additional 10 instant discount. Amazon Pay UPI users will be eligible for cashback offers. They are applicable over and above the discounted rates. Some items can also be purchased at no-cost EMI options. These benefits are all subject to terms and conditions.

The 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 launched in India at Rs. 44,900 but can now be bought at the lowest effective price of Rs. 39,499. The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3, which was recently launched in India at Rs. 4,999, can be purchased at a lowered Rs. 2,499. Even a budget smartwatch like the NoiseFit Halo, that debuted at Rs. 3,999, is available during the sale for as low as Rs. 1,899.

Best Smartwatch Deals During Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024:

