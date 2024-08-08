Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Deals on Smartwatches

SBI account holders using credit cards or EMI transactions can get an additional 10 instant discount.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 August 2024 19:10 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Deals on Smartwatches

Customers can avail of additional bank offers and coupons

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 started on August 6
  • A wide range of electronic items are being offered at discounted rates
  • Amazon Pay UPI users are eligible for cashback offers
Advertisement

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale, which started in India on August 6, is offering a wide range of products, including multiple electronic items at discounted rates. These include large appliances like air conditioners, smart TVs, refrigerators and washing machines as well as personal gadgets like smartphones, laptops, tablets, earphones and more. So far, we have compiled lists of the best deals that the e-commerce site is offering in some of these categories. Here we have put together a comprehensive list of top deals on smartwatches across different price ranges.

Readers should note that the effective sale prices listed below include additional benefits like bank or exchange offers and coupon discounts. For instance, SBI account holders using credit cards or EMI transactions can get an additional 10 instant discount. Amazon Pay UPI users will be eligible for cashback offers. They are applicable over and above the discounted rates. Some items can also be purchased at no-cost EMI options. These benefits are all subject to terms and conditions.

The 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 launched in India at Rs. 44,900 but can now be bought at the lowest effective price of Rs. 39,499. The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3, which was recently launched in India at Rs. 4,999, can be purchased at a lowered Rs. 2,499. Even a budget smartwatch like the NoiseFit Halo, that debuted at Rs. 3,999, is available during the sale for as low as Rs. 1,899.

Best Smartwatch Deals During Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024:

Product Name Launch Price Effective Sale Price
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular 45mm) Rs. 44,900 Rs. 41,499
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular 41mm) Rs. 41,900 Rs. 39,499
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 LTE (44mm) Rs. 36,999 Rs. 31,599
Amazfit Balance Rs. 24,399 Rs. 20,999
Amazfit Cheetah Rs. 20,999 Rs. 12,999
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE Rs. 34,999 Rs. 9,499
Amazfit Active 42mm Rs. 12,999 Rs. 7,999
Amazfit GTR 2 Rs. 12,999 Rs. 7,999
Honor Choice Watch Rs. 6,499 Rs. 3,000
Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,499
NoiseFit Halo Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,899
CrossBeats Diva Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,799
Fastrack New Limitless X2 Smartwatch Rs. 1,299 Rs. 699
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • More internal storage
  • Brighter display
  • Faster S9 SiP
  • Health and fitness tracking has improved
  • Bad
  • Same old design
  • Marginal battery life improvements
Read detailed Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular review
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type OLED Retina
Ideal For Unisex
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Personalised workout experience
  • Accurate health and fitness tracking
  • Good software and apps
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • ECG, blood pressure monitoring don't work in India
  • Camera controller app exclusive to Samsung phones
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review
Display Size 40mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Snappy UI
  • Accurate step and distance tracking
  • SpO2 and body composition tracking
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Only Bixby assistant
  • Expensive
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) review
Strap Colour Black, Silver
Display Size 46mm
Compatible OS Android
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Noise Halo Smartwatch

Noise Halo Smartwatch

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Statement Black, Vintage Brown, Forest Green, Jet Black, Fiery Orange, and Classic Black
Display Size 36mm
Strap Material Leather
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale, Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024, Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Amazon
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
HMD Barbie Flip Phone Specifications, Design Reportedly Leaked Via Chinese Certification Website
Microsoft Says Delta Airlines' Lack of Modernised IT Delayed its Recovery After Recent Outage

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Deals on Smartwatches
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z9s Pro Camera Overview: A Major Improvement for Z-series!
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 50,000
  3. Titan Celestor Review: Stylish Yet Flawed
  4. Realme Buds Air 6 Review
  5. Realme 13 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: See Price
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 50,000
  7. Realme Will Debut Latest Innovation in Fast Charging Technology Next Week
  8. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Could Get a 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
  9. OnePlus Announces Monthly Software Updates for These Smartphones, Tablets
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Introduces New Programme to Improve Smartphone Repairability Worldwide
  2. Intel Shareholders Sue Chipmaker After Job, Dividend Cuts Cause Stock Plunge
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Price in India Discounted to as Low as Rs. 62,999
  4. HMD Barbie Flip Phone Specifications, Design Reportedly Leaked Via Chinese Certification Website
  5. WazirX to Reset User Portfolios to Pre-Hack Status: All Trades Post July 18 to Be Nullified
  6. Samsung Has Reportedly Patented a New Under-Display Camera Technology
  7. Microsoft Says Delta Airlines' Lack of Modernised IT Delayed its Recovery After Recent Outage
  8. Google Opens Android Device Streaming Early Access to Samsung, Xiaomi and Other OEM Labs
  9. Apple, Google to Reportedly Fix a Major Security Flaw in Safari and Chrome Browsers
  10. Warner Bros. Intends to Leverage Its IPs and Make More Games, License Franchises to Outside Studios
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »