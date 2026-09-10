Apple has begun reshaping its product lineup following the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro series. As part of its annual post-launch refresh, the company has removed several older products from its online store. The changes affect multiple categories, including iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. Some of the discontinued products have been replaced by newer models, while others have simply reached the end of their run in Apple's official lineup. Here is a look at everything Apple has discontinued following its latest product launches.

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max discontinued

Apple has removed the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max from its official online store after launching the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The new models are now Apple's flagship Pro iPhones.

In India, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs. 1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,79,900, with 256GB storage. Both models are also available with 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options. They come in Black, Burgundy, Glacier and Silver colourways. Pre-orders for the latest Pro models will begin on September 12, with sales starting September 18.

The iPhone 18 Pro models use Apple's A20 Pro chipset and run iOS 27. They also feature the new C2 modem, a 48-megapixel main camera with variable aperture, and an updated Dynamic Island.

The iPhone 17 Pro models may still be available from third-party retailers while stocks last.

Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3 and Watch SE 2 discontinued

Apple has removed the Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3 from its current lineup following the arrival of the newer Series 12 and Ultra 4. The Watch SE 2 has also been dropped after Apple introduced the Watch SE 3.

The Apple Watch Series 12 starts at Rs. 56,900 in India, while the Apple Watch Ultra 4 costs Rs. 1,09,900. The Series 12 introduces a new Health Sensing System, higher-frequency heart rate and heart rate variability measurements, and a readiness score. The Ultra 4 now sits at the top of Apple's smartwatch lineup.

Meanwhile, the Watch SE 3 starts at Rs. 29,900 in India and comes in 40mm and 44mm aluminium case options. It features an Always-On Retina display and Apple's S10 chip, along with wrist temperature sensing, sleep tracking, sleep apnoea notifications and improved cycle tracking.

Like the iPhones, the discontinued Watch models may still be available from third-party retailers while stocks last.

AirPods 4 discontinued after AirPods 5 launch

Apple has discontinued the AirPods 4 following the launch of the AirPods 5. In India, the new model starts at Rs. 14,900, while the variant with a Wireless Charging Case costs Rs. 17,900.

According to Apple, the AirPods 5 offer up to 1.5 times more Active Noise Cancellation than the AirPods 4 with ANC. They also add Live Translation and Siri AI features.

Customers can still buy the AirPods 4 from third-party retailers for as long as stock remains available.