Technology News

Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 Go On Sale Today: Price in India and Offers

Apple Watch 9 Series is offered in Midnight, Starlight, Silver, (Product) Red, and a new Pink colour option.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 22 September 2023 11:26 IST
Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 Go On Sale Today: Price in India and Offers

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Watch Series 9 is offered in aluminium and stainless steel body finishes

Highlights
  • Apple Watch Series 9 is offered in 41mm and 45mm case options
  • The smartwatches run WatchOS 10
  • Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes with a singular 49mm case

Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 were launched on September 12 at the Wonderlust event where the company also unveiled the iPhone 15 series with a base model, along with iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The wearable smartwatches come with considerable upgrades over their preceding models. In terms of design language, they look similar to the Apple Watch Series 8 which was released in September 2022. The newly launched devices are up for sale starting today, September 22.

Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 price in India, offers

Starting at Rs. 41,900 in India, the Apple Watch Series 9 is offered in Midnight, Pink, (Product) Red, Starlight, and Silver colour options. It is available in aluminium and stainless steel body finishes. The latter is offered in Gold, Graphite and Silver variants.

The more expensive stainless steel variants are available in two sizes — 41mm and 45mm, priced at Rs. 70,900 and Rs. 75,900, respectively. Meanwhile, the 45mm display model of the aluminium finish is listed at Rs. 44,900.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 89,900 in India. It comes with Alpine Loop, Trail Loop, and Ocean band options.

Apple is extending a payment-based discount option to eligible HDFC Bank card users. The Apple Watch Series 9 can be bought at a starting price of Rs. 39,400, while the Watch Ultra 2 can be purchased at Rs. 86,900.

Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 specifications

Apple Watch Series 9 comes in 41mm and 45mm display screen options and is powered by the new Apple S9 SiP (system in package) with a second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip. Claimed to be 60 percent faster than the Apple Watch Series 8, the watch has a "Double Tap" feature which enables the user to answer or end a call, stop a timer, snoozer alarm, control music, access the camera and more by tapping their thumb and index finger fingers together. It runs watchOS 10 and claims to be Apple's first carbon-neutral product.

With a singular 49mm case, the Watch Ultra 2 is powered by a custom S9 SiP chip. With several improved options, the watch offers up to 36 hours of battery life on regular use and up to 72 hours of battery life in Low Power Mode. It comes with a new Modular Ultra watch face. This also runs the watchOS 10 and supports on-device Siri processing.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2,  Apple Watch Series 9 price in India, Apple Watch Ultra 2 price in India,  Apple Watch Series 9 specifications, Apple Watch Ultra 2 specifications, Apple Watch, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers

Related Stories

Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 Go On Sale Today: Price in India and Offers
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India vs Australia: When and Where to Watch the Live Streaming
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Starts Soon; Smartphone Offers Teased So Far
  3. Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 Go On Sale in India Today
  4. Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G With 6.9-inch Display Launched in India at This Price
  5. Assassin’s Creed Mirage PC System Requirements Revealed by Ubisoft
  6. iPhone 15 Series Go on Sale in India Today: See Price, Launch Offers
  7. iPhone 15 Can Be Availed for Just Rs. 74,900 With This Offer
  8. Motorola Edge 40 Neo With Dimensity 7030 SoC Debuts in India at This Price
  9. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Price in India Tipped: Here’s How Much It Might Cost
  10. Vivo V29 Series India Release Officially Teased, May Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Sex Education Season 4 to Jaane Jaan: Top Movies and TV Series to Watch on Netflix This Weekend
  2. Vivo T2 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, 66W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. India vs Australia: When and Where to Watch the Live Streaming
  4. Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G With 6.9-inch Full-HD+ Flexible AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 Go On Sale Today: Price in India and Offers
  6. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers
  7. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Sales Expected to Increase Apple's Smartphone Share in India: Report
  8. YouTube Announces AI-Enabled Editing Products for Video Creators
  9. Tesla Said to Have Proposed Plans to Set Up Battery Storage Systems in India
  10. Vivo T2 Pro Camera Details Revealed Ahead of September 22 India Launch: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.