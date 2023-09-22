Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 were launched on September 12 at the Wonderlust event where the company also unveiled the iPhone 15 series with a base model, along with iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The wearable smartwatches come with considerable upgrades over their preceding models. In terms of design language, they look similar to the Apple Watch Series 8 which was released in September 2022. The newly launched devices are up for sale starting today, September 22.

Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 price in India, offers

Starting at Rs. 41,900 in India, the Apple Watch Series 9 is offered in Midnight, Pink, (Product) Red, Starlight, and Silver colour options. It is available in aluminium and stainless steel body finishes. The latter is offered in Gold, Graphite and Silver variants.

The more expensive stainless steel variants are available in two sizes — 41mm and 45mm, priced at Rs. 70,900 and Rs. 75,900, respectively. Meanwhile, the 45mm display model of the aluminium finish is listed at Rs. 44,900.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 89,900 in India. It comes with Alpine Loop, Trail Loop, and Ocean band options.

Apple is extending a payment-based discount option to eligible HDFC Bank card users. The Apple Watch Series 9 can be bought at a starting price of Rs. 39,400, while the Watch Ultra 2 can be purchased at Rs. 86,900.

Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 specifications

Apple Watch Series 9 comes in 41mm and 45mm display screen options and is powered by the new Apple S9 SiP (system in package) with a second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip. Claimed to be 60 percent faster than the Apple Watch Series 8, the watch has a "Double Tap" feature which enables the user to answer or end a call, stop a timer, snoozer alarm, control music, access the camera and more by tapping their thumb and index finger fingers together. It runs watchOS 10 and claims to be Apple's first carbon-neutral product.

With a singular 49mm case, the Watch Ultra 2 is powered by a custom S9 SiP chip. With several improved options, the watch offers up to 36 hours of battery life on regular use and up to 72 hours of battery life in Low Power Mode. It comes with a new Modular Ultra watch face. This also runs the watchOS 10 and supports on-device Siri processing.

