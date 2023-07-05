Apple Watch Ultra 2nd generation is said to be in development, and is likely to succeed the Apple Watch Ultra, that was unveiled in September 2022. Previous reports suggested that the watch may launch by the end of 2024 or early 2025 with a microLED display. However, a new report now suggests that the launch of the next Watch Ultra has been pushed to 2026. The company has been tipped previously to be working on microLEDs for all their devices including the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. It had been tipped that the 2nd generation of the Apple Watch Ultra will be the first to have the microLED feature in its segment.

Citing a TrendForce report, South Korean publication, The Elec, said in a report that the 2nd generation of the Apple Watch Ultra or the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will release later than previously anticipated. The research reportedly says that it is likely for the company to launch the smart wearable in 2026.

This is a contradiction over the existing reports and leaks that suggested that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 would launch by late 2024 or early 2025. Reports also said that much like Apple's other devices, which are expected to get microLED displays from 2024 onwards, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 would also sport a similar, improved display.

MicroLEDs or rather its components are a hundred times smaller than normal LEDs, and therefore are time-consuming and logistically more complicated to assemble. Therefore, the production process naturally stretches out for a longer than usual amount of time.

Another reason is that in this market, Samsung Display currently leads in regard to microLED technology, but recently Apple has been making an effort to diversify its supplier base in order to reduce dependency on a single firm and is therefore making an effort to help multiple other suppliers set up a system for microLED production.

Apple is said to introduce the microLED display on the high-end Apple Watch Ultra 2 and then expand the feature to other devices, according to the report.

The Apple Watch Ultra that launched in 2022 was priced at Rs. 89,900 in India and is available for purchase at the same price. The smartwatch is offered with Alpine, Ocean, and Trail band colour and design options.

