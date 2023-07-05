Technology News

Apple Watch Ultra With Micro-LED Display Likely to Launch in 2026: Report

Apple Watch Ultra 2 with microLED is likely to come with improved colour brightness and high resolution.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 July 2023 16:02 IST
Apple Watch Ultra With Micro-LED Display Likely to Launch in 2026: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Watch Ultra was launched in September 2022

Highlights
  • Apple will use microLEDs in iPhone, iPad, and Mac units from 2024
  • Micro-LEDs are a hundred times smaller than traditional LEDs
  • Apple Watch Ultra 2 was previously rumoured to release in 2025

Apple Watch Ultra 2nd generation is said to be in development, and is likely to succeed the Apple Watch Ultra, that was unveiled in September 2022. Previous reports suggested that the watch may launch by the end of 2024 or early 2025 with a microLED display. However, a new report now suggests that the launch of the next Watch Ultra has been pushed to 2026. The company has been tipped previously to be working on microLEDs for all their devices including the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. It had been tipped that the 2nd generation of the Apple Watch Ultra will be the first to have the microLED feature in its segment.

Citing a TrendForce report, South Korean publication, The Elec, said in a report that the 2nd generation of the Apple Watch Ultra or the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will release later than previously anticipated. The research reportedly says that it is likely for the company to launch the smart wearable in 2026.

This is a contradiction over the existing reports and leaks that suggested that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 would launch by late 2024 or early 2025. Reports also said that much like Apple's other devices, which are expected to get microLED displays from 2024 onwards, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 would also sport a similar, improved display.

MicroLEDs or rather its components are a hundred times smaller than normal LEDs, and therefore are time-consuming and logistically more complicated to assemble. Therefore, the production process naturally stretches out for a longer than usual amount of time. 

Another reason is that in this market, Samsung Display currently leads in regard to microLED technology, but recently Apple has been making an effort to diversify its supplier base in order to reduce dependency on a single firm and is therefore making an effort to help multiple other suppliers set up a system for microLED production.

Apple is said to introduce the microLED display on the high-end Apple Watch Ultra 2 and then expand the feature to other devices, according to the report.

The Apple Watch Ultra that launched in 2022 was priced at Rs. 89,900 in India and is available for purchase at the same price. The smartwatch is offered with Alpine, Ocean, and Trail band colour and design options.

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Ultra launch, Apple Watch Ultra second generation, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
