iPhone 15 Series to Be Equipped With Larger Batteries Than iPhone 14 Lineup: Report

Apple will reportedly equip the iPhone 15 Plus with a 4,912mAh battery — expected to be the largest battery to debut in an iPhone to date.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 July 2023 10:29 IST
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were launched by Apple in September last year

  • iPhone 15 series could offer better battery life over its predecessors
  • The purported iPhone 15 Plus could be equipped with the largest battery
  • The iPhone 15 Pro Max could pack a 4,852mAh battery

iPhone 15 series is expected to make its debut later this year, and Apple's next-generation iPhone models are expected to feature a major upgrade in terms of battery life, according to a report. The Cupertino company is said to equip all four purported smartphones in the series — the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max — with larger batteries. It is worth noting that Apple does not typically reveal detailed battery specifications of existing iPhone models.

According to an ITHome report (in Chinese) citing a source at Foxconn, the iPhone 15 will be equipped with a 3,877mAh battery, up from 3,279mAh on the iPhone 14. The larger iPhone 15 Plus will reportedly feature a 4,912mAh battery — expected to be the largest battery to debut in an iPhone to date — which is higher than the 4,323mAh battery on the iPhone 14 Plus.

Meanwhile, the more expensive iPhone 15 Pro will be equipped with a 3,650mAh battery, up from the 3,200mAh cell on its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro. The top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly be equipped with a 4,852mAh battery, which is larger than the 4,323mAh unit on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This means that unlike the company's existing models, the iPhone 15 Plus could be equipped with a larger battery than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Larger batteries aren't the only upgrade expected to arrive on the iPhone 15 series later this year. Last month, it was reported that Apple would equip the entire lineup with 48-megapixel camera sensors for the primary camera. Last year, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were equipped with a 12-megapixel main camera, while the iPhone 14 Pro lineup featured a 48-megapixel main camera with second-generation sensor-shift OIS support.

Images of a purported case for the iPhone 15 Pro recently surfaced online, showing a large cutout for the camera module along with subtle changes to the button layout on the handset. This year, Apple is rumoured to drop its ubiquitous mute switch in favour of a mute button that could also be used as an Action button, similar to the one found on the Apple Watch Ultra. However, it is worth taking these leaked details and claims with a pinch of salt as Apple is yet to announce any details of the purported iPhone 15 series.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
