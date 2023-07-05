iPhone 15 series is expected to make its debut later this year, and Apple's next-generation iPhone models are expected to feature a major upgrade in terms of battery life, according to a report. The Cupertino company is said to equip all four purported smartphones in the series — the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max — with larger batteries. It is worth noting that Apple does not typically reveal detailed battery specifications of existing iPhone models.

According to an ITHome report (in Chinese) citing a source at Foxconn, the iPhone 15 will be equipped with a 3,877mAh battery, up from 3,279mAh on the iPhone 14. The larger iPhone 15 Plus will reportedly feature a 4,912mAh battery — expected to be the largest battery to debut in an iPhone to date — which is higher than the 4,323mAh battery on the iPhone 14 Plus.

Meanwhile, the more expensive iPhone 15 Pro will be equipped with a 3,650mAh battery, up from the 3,200mAh cell on its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro. The top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly be equipped with a 4,852mAh battery, which is larger than the 4,323mAh unit on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This means that unlike the company's existing models, the iPhone 15 Plus could be equipped with a larger battery than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Larger batteries aren't the only upgrade expected to arrive on the iPhone 15 series later this year. Last month, it was reported that Apple would equip the entire lineup with 48-megapixel camera sensors for the primary camera. Last year, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were equipped with a 12-megapixel main camera, while the iPhone 14 Pro lineup featured a 48-megapixel main camera with second-generation sensor-shift OIS support.

Images of a purported case for the iPhone 15 Pro recently surfaced online, showing a large cutout for the camera module along with subtle changes to the button layout on the handset. This year, Apple is rumoured to drop its ubiquitous mute switch in favour of a mute button that could also be used as an Action button, similar to the one found on the Apple Watch Ultra. However, it is worth taking these leaked details and claims with a pinch of salt as Apple is yet to announce any details of the purported iPhone 15 series.

