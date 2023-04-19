Technology News

watchOS 10 Could Feature Redesigned Home Screen Similar to iOS

Apple's WWDC 2023 will showcase the latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 April 2023 17:06 IST
watchOS 10 Could Feature Redesigned Home Screen Similar to iOS

Apple is expected to announce watchOS 10 at WWDC on June 5

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is scheduled to begin on June 5. The Cupertino giant is expected to preview the next generation of watchOS alongside iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14 and tvOS 17 during the five-day-long affair. The watchOS 10 updated is expected to be in the spotlight this time and Apple could bring a major design upgrade to the wearable operating system. As per a new leak, watchOS 10 will come with a redesigned home screen layout inspired by iOS and a bunch of other features.

According to a Twitter user who goes by the name @analyst941, Apple will introduce a design overhaul with watchOS 10. It is said to come with a redesigned home screen with an icon layout similar to iOS. This would allow users to create folders and use, move, and act more easily. The tipster has also posted renders suggesting the redesigned home screen layout. It could feature a grid of three apps in a row.

Currently, watchOS offers Grid and List view for the homescreen. The tipster says it is unsure if Apple is replacing the grid as default or if it's a third option for users to choose from.

Recently, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in the latest edition of his newsletter Power On, claimed that watchOS will receive a major update this time. "The watchOS update will tell you most of what you need to know about the Apple Watch in 2023" he said. Hardware changes are expected to be minimal and the operating system upgrade could be the focus. The watchOS 10 update is said to come with new watch faces, workout modes, more native watch apps, etc

Apple's WWDC 2023 will start on June 5 with the five-day-long event set to conclude on June 9. The event will focus on the latest software releases, however, Apple is also speculated to unveil its first mixed-reality headset during the event. The annual conference could also see the launch of new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac models. Apple is also expected to unveil its xrOS, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS 14 at the event.

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
