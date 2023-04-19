iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to launch later this year along with the rest of the iPhone 15 lineup. The device has previously been rumoured to be introduced with the iPhone 15 Ultra moniker. Multiple reports over the past few months have suggested several design and specifications advancements and changes over its predecessors. It is expected to feature notably slim bezels, with a titanium frame and likely see a price increase. A new report suggests, backed by earlier reports, that the Pro Max device this time will feature highly enhanced optical zoom lenses.

According to a MacRumors report, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature a periscope lens, enabling up to 5-6x optical zoom. In June 2022, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that the periscope technology would be included in the telephoto lens, allowing for up to 6x zoom while capturing photographs with the rear camera without distortion or image quality loss.

With a periscope lens, the light captured by the image sensor is bent or folded, resulting in a larger distance between camera modules inside the smartphone's small form. This technology enables higher optical zoom and is already employed by some Android companies such as Samsung, Google, and Huawei, with phones such as the Pixel 7 Pro and Galaxy S23 Ultra delivering 5x to 10x optical zoom.

Earlier this year, Kuo stated in a series of tweets that only one iPhone 16 series model will come equipped with a periscope lens. Likely to feature in one of the Pro models, this could be one of Apple's strategies to drive up demand for the concerned high-end model.

Kuo suggested previously that the upcoming iPhone 15 series will feature USB-Type C ports. But the Type C ports on these iPhone models will offer fast charging only with particular company-certified cables.

Another notable analyst Jeff Pu suggested in a research note that the iPhone 15 Pro models may see a price increase this year over its predecessors. Pu notes that the expense could be attributed to multiple rumoured hardware upgrades, including a periscope lens, a new titanium frame, and an A17 Bionic chip along with increased RAM.

The iPhone 15 series, at least the two top-tier Pro models, were also expected to feature solid-state buttons with haptic feedback from additional Taptic Engines, but it was recently reported that Apple has likely ditched the plan. The extra work on this particular hardware would mean a prolonged production period. It was recently reported that Apple is sticking to its two-button design volume rocker to meet production deadlines.

