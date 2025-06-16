Technology News
English Edition
  Nintendo Switch 2 Sets All Time Launch Week Sales Record in the US, Beating Sony's PS4

Nintendo Switch 2 Sets All-Time Launch Week Sales Record in the US, Beating Sony's PS4

Nintendo announced last week that the Switch had sold over 3.5 million units in four days following its launch on June 5.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 June 2025 15:15 IST
Nintendo Switch 2 Sets All-Time Launch Week Sales Record in the US, Beating Sony's PS4

Photo Credit: Nintendo

Nintendo Switch 2 is projected to sell 15 million units during the fiscal year

Highlights
  • Nintendo Switch 2 launched on June 5
  • The console sold 1.1 million units in the US in its launch week
  • Nintendo Switch 2 is priced at $449.99 (roughly Rs. 38,500) in the US
Nintendo Switch 2 sold over 3.5 million units in four days following its launch on June 5, becoming the fastest-selling Nintendo game system in history. The new hybrid console has now reportedly set another sales record. According to data from a market research firm, the Switch 2 had the biggest launch week for video game hardware in the US, a record previously held by Sony's PS4.

Nintendo Switch 2 Sets New Sales Record

The new console sold over 1.1 million units in its launch week ending June 7 in the US, according to data from Circana. The figure excludes sales made via the My Nintendo Store. As per Circana, the Switch 2 has set the new record for all-time launch week unit sales for video game hardware in the US, which was previously held by the PS4. In fact, Switch 2 units sold in its launch week exceed PS4's units sold in its first month, Circana director and games industry analyst Mat Piscatella confirmed on Bluesky Saturday.

Nintendo Switch 2 set a new all-time launch week unit sales record for video game hardware in the US, with over 1.1 million units sold during the week ending June 7, 2025 (excludes sales from the My Nintendo Store). The record was previously held by PlayStation 4.

[image or embed]

— Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) June 14, 2025 at 1:27 AM

The analyst also shared that 79 percent of Switch 2 buyers in the US also purchased Mario Kart World either physically, or as part of the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle. Nintendo, however, has not yet shared sales figures for the new Mario Kart title.

Further, Circana's retail tracking data confirmed that Mario Kart World, Cyberpunk 2077 and Switch 2 edition of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom were the three best-selling physical Switch 2 titles in the console's launch week.

Nintendo Switch 2's Impressive Launch

The US week one sales record marks an impressive launch for Nintendo's new platform. The Japanese company announced last week that Switch 2 had sold over 3.5 million units in just four days following its launch on June 5, becoming the fastest-selling Nintendo game system ever.

“Fans around the world are showing their enthusiasm for Nintendo Switch 2 as an upgraded way to play at home and on the go,” Nintendo of America president and COO Doug Bowser had said in a statement after the sales milestone announcement. “We are thankful for their response and happy to see the fun they are already having with Nintendo Switch 2 as they explore new features and games that bring friends and family together in new ways.”

Nintendo expects to sell 15 million units of the Switch 2 during the current fiscal year — a projection that many industry analysts and investors consider conservative. Demand for Nintendo's new game system has been high following a nearly nine-year gap between the launch of the original Switch and the new console.

During the company's financial earnings call in May for fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa had said Switch 2's higher price could pose a challenge to early adoption.

The Switch 2 launched on June 5 with eager fans queuing outside retails stores in Japan, the US and other markets where it is available. The hybrid console comes with several upgrades over its precessor, including a more powerful custom Nvidia processor, a bigger screen and redesigned Joy-Con controllers.

Nintendo Switch 2, Switch 2, Nintendo, Switch 2 Sales, PS4
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Apple to Ship 2.8 Million iPhone Units in India in Q2 2025 Despite Seasonal Slowdown, Heat Wave: Report
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Edges Past $106,000 in Modest Recovery; Altcoins See Gains

Nintendo Switch 2 Sets All-Time Launch Week Sales Record in the US, Beating Sony's PS4
