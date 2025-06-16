Bitget announced Monday that it was joining forces with UNICEF Luxembourg to expand training in Web3 technologies. As part of the initiative, the exchange plans to educate over 3,00,000 individuals across eight countries, including India, Brazil, Malaysia, and Morocco. "Bitget Academy", the educational arm of exchange, will create a training module that will teach participants how to create video games using blockchain technology. With the initiative, Bitget will be part of UNICEF's Game Changers Coalition (GCC), that initiates skill development work with young girls in several parts of the world.

Bitget's partnership with UNICEF's Luxembourg unit will span three years, the Seychelles-based exchange said in its statement shared with Gadgets 360.

"Digital skills are a powerful driver of opportunity and inclusion,” said Sandra Visscher, executive director of UNICEF Luxembourg. She further added that an international blockchain training initiative was a welcome addition to its curriculum.

The exchange plans to introduce various Web3 projects and developers to the UNICEF, hoping to have them contribute to the agency's global blockchain training outreach.

"Emerging technologies must be introduced early and equitably. Blockchain, with its real-world use case and potential for social good, is one of the most powerful tools we can give to our younger generation," said Bitget CEO Gracy Chen.

The announcement statement estimated that over a million women were expected to enter the gaming industry by 2027. Highlighting that 90 percent of modern-day jobs required digital competencies, the UNICEF said that young women from low and middle-income countries must not lose out on employment opportunities due to lack of technical training.

"Bitget and UNICEF Luxembourg aim to empower a new generation of girls with the skills they need to participate actively in the evolving crypto economy," the statement noted.

For now, the exchange has not detailed the steps required to enroll for the training program.

In recent days, Bitget seems to have increased its participation in Web3 training and security spaces. In April, for instance, the exchange joined forces with Avalanche, aiming to boost India's Web3 infrastructure, grow blockchain adoption, and expand Web3 usecases in the country.

Owing to the emergence of more sophisticated crypto scams involving AI, deepfake technologies, as well as Ponzi schemes, countries from around the world are taking measures to train portions of their work forces and law enforcement agencies in blockchain and Web3.

In 2024, an Academy of Blockchain and AI was launched in Vietnam with the ambition to train a million individuals in these advanced technologies. Macau and India are other regions where Web3 training seems to be picking pace.

In December 2023, the UN also said that it was going to educate over 22,000 staff members in Web3 technologies.