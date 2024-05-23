Technology News

Boat Wave Sigma 3 With 2.01-Inch Display, IP67 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Boat Wave Sigma 3 is equipped with the MapMyIndia navigation system.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 May 2024 18:03 IST
Boat Wave Sigma 3 With 2.01-Inch Display, IP67 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Boat

Boat Wave Sigma 3 is offered in India in seven colour options

Highlights
  • Boat Wave Sigma 3 supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity
  • The smartwatch is compatible with the Crest App
  • The Boat Wave Sigma 3 comes with a 230mAh battery
Advertisement

Boat Wave Sigma 3 was launched in India on Wednesday, May 22. The smartwatch is compatible with the Crest App and runs on Crest+ OS. It supports Bluetooth calling and is equipped with heart rate, SpO2, and daily activity trackers. The watch comes with support for MapMyIndia navigation as well. It is available in several strap colour options and is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life. Notably, the company launched another smartwatch, the Boat Storm Call 3, in April.

Boat Wave Sigma 3 price in India, availability

The Boat Wave Sigma 3 is priced in India at Rs. 1,199 and is available for purchase via the Boat India website, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and select offline retail stores across the country. The smartwatch is offered with seven colour options - Active Black, Metal Black, Metal Grey, Cool Grey, Cherry Blossom, Rustic Rose, and Sapphire Breeze.

Boat Wave Sigma 3 specifications, features

The Boat Wave Sigma 3 sports a 2.01-inch display with 240 x 240 pixels resolution, 550 nits of brightness, and Wake Gesture support. The smart wearable has a DIY Watch Face Studio that allows users to customise their watch faces with custom designs, photos, or themes. It also comes with more than 700 sports modes. 

Boat's new smartwatch runs on Crest+ OS and supports Bluetooth calling. The Boat Wave Sigma 3 has an inbuilt Quick Dial Pad which can help access a saved contacts list. It is also compatible with the Crest App that allows users to save QR codes to the watch's QR tray and show turn-by-turn navigation with MapMyIndia.

The Boat Wave Sigma 3 comes with multiple health and fitness-related sensors for heart rate, SpO2 and daily activity tracking along with a sedentary reminder. Data gathered from these trackers can be synchronised with the Crest App. The watch offers users camera control as well as music control on a paired smartphone. 

Boat claims that the 230mAh battery on the Wave Sigma 3 can offer up to seven days of usage. If the Bluetooth calling feature is actively used on the watch, the battery is claimed to last up to two days. The smart wearable supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and comes with an IP67 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Boat Wave Sigma 3, Boat Wave Sigma 3 India launch, Boat Wave Sigma 3 price in India, boAt Wave Sigma 3 specifications, Boat
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus 12R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Gets a Discount on Flipkart
‘Huge Win for Web3’: Indian Crypto Industry Reacts as US House’ Approves FIT21 Bill
Boat Wave Sigma 3 With 2.01-Inch Display, IP67 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12R Receives a Discount on Flipkart: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  2. Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched
  3. Poco F6 5G With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India
  4. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India Launch Date Announced
  5. Infinix GT Book First Impressions: Good First Attempt
  6. Poco F6 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched
  7. Apple Wins Patent for Foldable Device Display With a 'Self-Healing' Layer
  8. Realme Narzo N65 5G to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 With Snapdragon X Elite Chip Beats M3-Powered MacBook Air in Some Benchmarks
  2. Crypto Storage Provider Liminal Custody Registers Indian Entity with Financial Intelligence Unit
  3. CoinSwitch Report Says Its Reserves Exceed Customer Holdings, Can Cover All User Redemptions
  4. Poco F6 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras, 80W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. CloudSEK Report Highlights the Surge of the Fake Pegasus Spyware Following Apple’s Threat Notifications
  7. Boat Wave Sigma 3 With 2.01-Inch Display, IP67 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Sam Altman's OpenAI Signs Content Agreement With News Corp
  9. Poco F6 5G With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 90W Charging Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Photos to Reportedly Get New Feature That Turns Videos Into Cinematic Clips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »