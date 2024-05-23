Boat Wave Sigma 3 was launched in India on Wednesday, May 22. The smartwatch is compatible with the Crest App and runs on Crest+ OS. It supports Bluetooth calling and is equipped with heart rate, SpO2, and daily activity trackers. The watch comes with support for MapMyIndia navigation as well. It is available in several strap colour options and is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life. Notably, the company launched another smartwatch, the Boat Storm Call 3, in April.

Boat Wave Sigma 3 price in India, availability

The Boat Wave Sigma 3 is priced in India at Rs. 1,199 and is available for purchase via the Boat India website, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and select offline retail stores across the country. The smartwatch is offered with seven colour options - Active Black, Metal Black, Metal Grey, Cool Grey, Cherry Blossom, Rustic Rose, and Sapphire Breeze.

Boat Wave Sigma 3 specifications, features

The Boat Wave Sigma 3 sports a 2.01-inch display with 240 x 240 pixels resolution, 550 nits of brightness, and Wake Gesture support. The smart wearable has a DIY Watch Face Studio that allows users to customise their watch faces with custom designs, photos, or themes. It also comes with more than 700 sports modes.

Boat's new smartwatch runs on Crest+ OS and supports Bluetooth calling. The Boat Wave Sigma 3 has an inbuilt Quick Dial Pad which can help access a saved contacts list. It is also compatible with the Crest App that allows users to save QR codes to the watch's QR tray and show turn-by-turn navigation with MapMyIndia.

The Boat Wave Sigma 3 comes with multiple health and fitness-related sensors for heart rate, SpO2 and daily activity tracking along with a sedentary reminder. Data gathered from these trackers can be synchronised with the Crest App. The watch offers users camera control as well as music control on a paired smartphone.

Boat claims that the 230mAh battery on the Wave Sigma 3 can offer up to seven days of usage. If the Bluetooth calling feature is actively used on the watch, the battery is claimed to last up to two days. The smart wearable supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and comes with an IP67 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.