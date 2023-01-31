Technology News

Fire-Boltt Cobra Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, IP68 Rating Launched in India

Fire-Boltt Cobra Rugged Outdoor smartwatch is priced at Rs. 3,499 in India.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 January 2023 16:54 IST
Photo Credit: Fire-Boltt

Fire-Boltt Cobra Rugged Outdoor smartwatch features voice assistant support

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Cobra features an inbuilt microphone and speaker
  • It sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display
  • The Fire-Boltt Cobra smartwatch offers 123 sports modes

Fire-Boltt Cobra rugged outdoor smartwatch has been launched by the company in India. The smartwatch sports a 1.78-inch (368x448 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It features Bluetooth calling, over 120 sports modes, and up to 15 days of battery life. The Fire-Boltt Cobra also offers health monitoring via SpO2 and heart rate sensors, as well as step counting. The latest smartwatch from the Indian wearable manufacturer comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Fire-Boltt Cobra smartwatch price in India

The newly launched Fire-Boltt Cobra rugged outdoor smartwatch is priced at Rs. 3,499 and is available for sale via the Fire-Boltt website and also via Flipkart India. The smartwatch will be sold in Black and Green colour variants.

Fire-Boltt Cobra specifications, features

The Fire-Boltt Cobra rugged outdoor smartwatch features a 1.78-inch (368 x 448 Pixels) AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling, an inbuilt dial pad, contact syncing, and call history features enabling users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch display, according to the company. It also has an inbuilt microphone and speaker.

The smartwatch also features support for AI voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri via a connected smartphone, according to Fire-Boltt.

Additionally, the smartwatch offers 123 sports modes including running, cycling, and swimming. It also comes with health monitoring capabilities including SpO2 monitoring, dynamic heart rate tracking, women's health tracking, and sleep monitoring, among others. The smartwatch also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The company claims that the Fire-Boltt Cobra smartwatch can last up to 15 days with typical usage, 10 days with heavy usage, and 30 days with battery saver mode on a single charge. It takes around 120 minutes to fully charge the wearable device, according to the company.

The Fire-Boltt Cobra is claimed to have passed 15 military-grade toughness tests, including resistance to extreme heat, cold, humidity, and more. Other features include smart controls that can track the weather, stopwatch, and sedentary reminders, along with controls for camera and music playback. The smartwatch measures 44.13x270x13.8mm and weighs 56.1g.

Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories.
