NoiseFit Force rugged smartwatch was launched in India by the company. The latest smartwatch from the Indian wearable manufacturer sports a 1.32-inch (360x360 pixels) display, with support for Bluetooth calling. The NoiseFit Force smartwatch offers support for Bluetooth calling and is equipped with heart rate and blood oxygen level sensors, a sleep tracker, and a step counter. It also offers over 150 watch faces and several sports modes. It is available in three colour variants. The company claims the watch features an impact-resistant build.

NoiseFit Force rugged smartwatch price in India

The newly launched NoiseFit Force rugged smartwatch is priced at Rs. 2,499 and will go on sale from February 3 at 12pm. It will be available for sale via the NoiseFit website and Amazon India.

This rugged smartwatch comes in three different colour variants — Jet Black, Teal Green, and Misty Grey.

NoiseFit Force rugged smartwatch specifications, features

NoiseFit's Force rugged smartwatch features a rugged design and is claimed to feature an impact-resistant build. It comes with a 1.32-inch display (360x360 pixels) display with 550 nits peak brightness. The smartwatch features Bluetooth calling support, enabling users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch's display. It also offers support for AI voice assistants, according to Noise.

Additionally, the smartwatch also offers support for over 150 watch faces and comes with several sports modes including running, cycling, and trekking. It also gets health monitoring sensors like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring, step tracker among others. The smartwatch offers support for incoming call alerts, access to call logs, and a dial pad.

The NoiseFit Force rugged smartwatch is claimed to last up to one week on a single charge and up to 2 days when using the Bluetooth calling feature. The listing for the product on the official website also includes other features like a sedentary reminder, remote control camera, alarm clock reminder, and stopwatch.

