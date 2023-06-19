Technology News

Fire-Boltt Ultimate Smartwatch With 1.39-Inch Display, IP68 Rating Launched in India

Fire-Boltt Ultimate smartwatch features a stainless-steel chassis and sports a round display.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 June 2023 17:07 IST
Photo Credit: Fire-Boltt

Fire-Boltt Ultimate price in India is set at Rs. 1,999

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Ultimate supports tracking a variety of sports and exercises
  • The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling support
  • Fire-Boltt Ultimate features Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Fire-Boltt Ultimate smartwatch was unveiled in India on Monday. The smartwatch is equipped with a 1.39-inch display with a resolution of 240x240 pixels. The wearable comes with Bluetooth calling support and supports health and fitness tracking. The Fire-Boltt Ultimate features a stainless-steel chassis and sports a round display. The smartwatch offers support for SpO2, heart rate, and female health tracking and packs a 270 mAh battery capacity. It is compatible with both iOS as well as Android smartphones.

Fire-Boltt Ultimate price in India

Fire-Boltt Ultimate price in India is set at Rs. 1,999 and is available for purchase via the official Fire-Boltt website. The watch has a metallic strap which is available in Black, Silver, and Gold colours. It can also be purchased in a leather strap option priced at Rs. 1,799 that comes in Black and Brown shades.

Fire-Boltt Ultimate specifications, features

The newly launched Fire-Boltt Ultimate smartwatch has a round dial and two buttons. It has a 1.39-inch display with a resolution of 240x240 pixels. With Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity support, the watch allows users to take calls from a connected smartphone using the microphone and speaker on the watch.

For health tracking, the new Fire-Boltt Ultimate is equipped with SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, female health tracking, and sleep monitoring. Additionally, it also supports a variety of sports modes including cycling and swimming. Users can also choose from a variety of watch faces for the smartwatch.

Additionally, the Fire-Boltt Ultimate packs a 270 mAh battery. The watch also has inbuilt games, a remote control to click photos on a connected smartphone, music controls, an alarm clock, a timer, a stopwatch, weather monitoring, and sedentary reminders. It also allows users to see notifications for messages, calls, and other apps on a connected smartphone. The smartwatch has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. 

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Black, Silver, Gold, Active Black, Brown
Display Size 36mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Stainless Steel
Dial Shape Round
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Fire-Boltt Ultimate Smartwatch With 1.39-Inch Display, IP68 Rating Launched in India
