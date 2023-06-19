Technology News

Vivo X90s Official Launch Date Confirmed; RAM and Storage Details Tipped

The Vivo X90s is said to run on MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 June 2023 17:48 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Vivo X90s was confirmed at least get a white colour variant

Highlights
  • Vivo X90s' specifications were also teased in a TENAA listing earlier
  • It is expected to release in five colour options
  • Vivo X90s could offer Wi-Fi 7 connectivity

Vivo X90s was teased by the company's Vice President and General Manager of Product Strategy recently. The new smartphone was hinted to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC. In an announcement today, the company has confirmed the launch date of the Vivo X90s. The phone will be launched in China in the coming week. Meanwhile, a tipster has suggested the RAM and storage details of the upcoming smartphone, which shares design similarities with the Vivo X90 and the Vivo X90 Pro.

On Monday, Vivo shared the launch date of the upcoming Vivo X90s in a Weibo post. The smartphone will be launched in China on June 26, 02:30 PM local time (12 PM IST). Jia Jingdong, Vivo's Vice President and General Manager of Product Strategy, recently teased the Vivo X90s via another Weibo post.

Sharing a glimpse of the upcoming smartphone's design, it was confirmed that the smartphone will at least get a white colour variant. The rear panel also sports Zeiss branded triple rear cameras along with an LED flash.

Meanwhile, in another Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, it was hinted that the Vivo X90s will launch in China with LPDD5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The top-end variant of the phone will get 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The tipster also suggested that the handset will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC.

A previous report said that the Vivo X90s could offer Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. It is expected to release in five colour options — Black, Blue, Green, Red, and White.

The Vivo X90s' specifications were also teased in a TENAA listing earlier, hinting that the smartphone will sport a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution of 2,800 x 1,280 pixels. The listing suggested the Vivo X90S to release with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
