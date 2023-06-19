Vivo X90s was teased by the company's Vice President and General Manager of Product Strategy recently. The new smartphone was hinted to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC. In an announcement today, the company has confirmed the launch date of the Vivo X90s. The phone will be launched in China in the coming week. Meanwhile, a tipster has suggested the RAM and storage details of the upcoming smartphone, which shares design similarities with the Vivo X90 and the Vivo X90 Pro.

On Monday, Vivo shared the launch date of the upcoming Vivo X90s in a Weibo post. The smartphone will be launched in China on June 26, 02:30 PM local time (12 PM IST). Jia Jingdong, Vivo's Vice President and General Manager of Product Strategy, recently teased the Vivo X90s via another Weibo post.

Sharing a glimpse of the upcoming smartphone's design, it was confirmed that the smartphone will at least get a white colour variant. The rear panel also sports Zeiss branded triple rear cameras along with an LED flash.

Meanwhile, in another Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, it was hinted that the Vivo X90s will launch in China with LPDD5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The top-end variant of the phone will get 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The tipster also suggested that the handset will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC.

A previous report said that the Vivo X90s could offer Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. It is expected to release in five colour options — Black, Blue, Green, Red, and White.

The Vivo X90s' specifications were also teased in a TENAA listing earlier, hinting that the smartphone will sport a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution of 2,800 x 1,280 pixels. The listing suggested the Vivo X90S to release with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

