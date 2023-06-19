Technology News

iQoo 11S Storage, Charging, and Camera Specifications Tipped: All Details

The iQoo 11S seems to have a triple rear camera setup along with LED flash

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 June 2023 18:16 IST
iQoo 11S Storage, Charging, and Camera Specifications Tipped: All Details

Photo Credit: Weibo

iQoo 11S is expected to be powered by an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Highlights
  • The smartphone could launch in China in the Q3 2023
  • iQoo 11S is expected to get 200W fast charging
  • The iQoo 11s was earlier hinted to get two configuration variants

iQoo 11S from the Vivo sub-brand is expected to be launched soon. A few days ago, Vivo's Vice President and General Manager of Product Strategy shared the official design of the smartphone via a Weibo post. Now, a tipster has hinted at the storage details of the upcoming handset. It was previously reported that the iQoo 11S could be powered by an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and get 200W flash charging support.

In a Weibo post, tipster Digital Chat Station leaked the storage details of the iQoo 11S. According to the tipster, the upcoming smartphone will get 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. The tipster also added that the phone from iQoo could get 200W fast charging, and is expected to sport a Sony IMX866V camera sensor on the rear panel.

Meanwhile, a Vivo executive recently shared the image of the smartphone on Weibo, displaying the back panel. The iQoo 11S appears to have a triple rear camera setup along with LED flash. The render showed the smartphone in a green matte colour variant.

Another post by Digital Chat Station previously suggested the processor details of the iQoo smartphone. It was tipped to get an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, built on a 4nm process. The handset was then said to feature the Vivo V2 Image Signal Processor (ISP). However, the latest post suggests that the V2 chip may not to be a part of the iQoo 11S.

Tipster Paras Guglani along with MEFMobile earlier hinted that the smartphone could launch in China in Q3 2023, while the global release is expected to be take place in August or June this year.

The iQoo 11S has been hinted to get two configuration variants. The base variant could get 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, while another option is expected to come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo 11S, iQoo 11, iQoo
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Fire-Boltt Ultimate Smartwatch With 1.39-Inch Display, IP68 Rating Launched in India

Related Stories

iQoo 11S Storage, Charging, and Camera Specifications Tipped: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 11 Pro 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  2. Netflix Tudum 2023 — All the Trailers and Biggest Announcements
  3. Vivo X90s to Launch on This Date; RAM and Storage Details Tipped
  4. OnePlus 11 Gets OxygenOS 13.1 Update in India: How to Download
  5. Why Realme Is Facing a Probe Into Claims of Data Collection on Its Phones
  6. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Display Specifications Leaked: Details Here
  7. Nothing Phone 2 Flipkart Page Goes Live; CEO Reacts to Design Memes
  8. Vivo X100 Pro+ Design Render, Camera Specifications Tipped: See Here
  9. Pebble Cosmos Vogue Smartwatch With AMOLED Display Launched in India
  10. Samsung's Next Foldables, Tablet and More Leak Ahead of Debut: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Granted Patent for Wireless Accessories Including AR/VR Headset With iPhone and Wireless Charging Station
  2. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Camera Specifications Tipped, May Feature Waterdrop Hinge: All Details
  3. iQoo 11S Storage, Charging, and Camera Specifications Tipped: All Details
  4. Vivo X90s Official Launch Date Confirmed; RAM and Storage Details Tipped
  5. Fire-Boltt Ultimate Smartwatch With 1.39-Inch Display, IP68 Rating Launched in India
  6. Redmi A2 64GB Storage Variant to Go on Sale in India for the First Time From June 20: Price, Specifications
  7. Vivo Y36 4G Price in India Leaked, Tipped to Launch on June 26: All Details
  8. Netflix Tudum Trailers: Heart of Stone, One Piece, 3 Body Problem, and More
  9. Indian Developer's Twitter Bot ‘Explain This Bob’ Suspended After Elon Musk Flags It as ‘Scam Crypto Account’
  10. Vivo X100 Pro+ Design Render, Camera Specifications Leak Online Ahead of Debut: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.