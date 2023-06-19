iQoo 11S from the Vivo sub-brand is expected to be launched soon. A few days ago, Vivo's Vice President and General Manager of Product Strategy shared the official design of the smartphone via a Weibo post. Now, a tipster has hinted at the storage details of the upcoming handset. It was previously reported that the iQoo 11S could be powered by an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and get 200W flash charging support.

In a Weibo post, tipster Digital Chat Station leaked the storage details of the iQoo 11S. According to the tipster, the upcoming smartphone will get 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. The tipster also added that the phone from iQoo could get 200W fast charging, and is expected to sport a Sony IMX866V camera sensor on the rear panel.

Meanwhile, a Vivo executive recently shared the image of the smartphone on Weibo, displaying the back panel. The iQoo 11S appears to have a triple rear camera setup along with LED flash. The render showed the smartphone in a green matte colour variant.

Another post by Digital Chat Station previously suggested the processor details of the iQoo smartphone. It was tipped to get an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, built on a 4nm process. The handset was then said to feature the Vivo V2 Image Signal Processor (ISP). However, the latest post suggests that the V2 chip may not to be a part of the iQoo 11S.

Tipster Paras Guglani along with MEFMobile earlier hinted that the smartphone could launch in China in Q3 2023, while the global release is expected to be take place in August or June this year.

The iQoo 11S has been hinted to get two configuration variants. The base variant could get 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, while another option is expected to come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.