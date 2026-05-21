Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro smartwatch has been launched in China on Thursday alongside the Xiaomi 17 Max and Xiaomi Ear Clip earphones. The new wearable sports a 1.74-inch AMOLED colour display up to 2000 nits peak brightness and is advertised to offer up to 21 days of battery life on a single charge. It has a dual-light PPD sensor and offers blood oxygen saturation monitoring. The wearable also provides heart rate variability (HRV) monitoring and sleep monitoring. Xiaomi has launched a premium Ceramic version of the Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro with a fluororubber strap alongside the standard edition that has an aluminium alloy frame.

Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro Price, Availability

The Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro is priced at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 5,600) for the standard version. The variant with a leather strap costs CNY 449 (roughly Rs. 6,500), while the Ceramic variant costs CNY 479 (roughly Rs. 6,700). It is available in China in Black, Cherry Blossom Pink, Coral Orange, Cheese White, Ceramic White and Silver (translated from Chinese) colours.

Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro Specifications, Features

Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro features Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 interface, and it has a 1.74-inch AMOLED display with a 336×480 pixel resolution. The square colour display is touted to deliver up to 2000 nits peak brightness. It has a 2.5D tempered glass cover for protection. The wearable comes with an adjustable wristband and is available in different materials like leather and fluororubber, depending on the variant.

For health tracking, the Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro features a dual light PPD sensor, which is claimed to offer heart rate monitoring with an accuracy of up to 98.2 percent. It has blood oxygen (SpO2) saturation monitoring. Other sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor, and geomagnetic sensor. The wearable can measure stress, motion, HRV, and sleep.

Photo Credit: Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro

For connectivity, the Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro has Bluetooth 5.4, GNSS, NFC, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS. The wearable has a 5ATM water resistance rating. It includes a linear vibration motor for haptic feedback. It supports more than 150 sports modes. The wearable offers a new game mode that supports status tracking for over 400 games. It is compatible with the Apple ecosystem, and allows users to execute some functions using Apple's Shortcuts app.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro features a 350mAh lithium-ion polymer battery that is advertised to fill from zero to 100 percent in 90 minutes. The wearable is claimed to offer up to 21 days of battery life on a single charge. It is compatible with devices running on Android 8.0 or later and iOS 14.0 or later with the Xiaomi Health app. It offers more than 200 watch faces.

The metal version of the Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro weighs approximately 21.6g, while the ceramic variant weighs around 28.7g. The metal model measures 42.84×32.16×9.7mm, whereas the ceramic edition measures 43.97×33.35×9.7mm.