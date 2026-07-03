The Huawei Band 11 series was launched in India on Thursday and the lineup includes two models, namely Huawei Band 11 and Huawei Band 11 Pro. Both these models were previously introduced in select global markets with identical specifications and features. The Huawei Band 11 is also available with an aluminium case option, dubbed Huawei Band 11 Metal. The standard model is currently on sale in India in seven colourways, while the Pro model can be purchased in three shades. Both models are equipped with a 1.62-inch AMOLED display and are compatible with both Android and iOS.

Huawei Band 11 Series Price in India, Availability

In India, the price of the Huawei Band 11 starts at Rs. 6,499. Meanwhile, the Huawei Band 11 Metal option costs Rs. 7,999. Lastly, the top-of-the-line Huawei Band 11 Pro is priced at Rs. 8,999 in India. However, it is worth noting that the Huawei Band 11 is currently listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs. 3,999, without bank offers.

The fitness tracker is currently on sale in the country via various e-commerce platforms and offline retail channels. The standard model is offered in Beige, Black, Black (Polymer), Green, Purple, Purple (Polymer), and White colour options, while the Huawei Band 11 Pro is on sale in Black, Blue, and Green colourways.

Huawei Band 11 Series Specifications, Features

The Huawei Band 11, Band 11 Metal, and Band 11 Pro are compatible with devices running Android 9 and newer updates and iOS 13 and later versions. The three models are equipped with a 1.62-inch (286 × 482 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen, offering 347 ppi pixel density and always-on display support. The Pro model offers up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, while the standard model offers up to 1,500 nits peak brightness. Further, the lineup is claimed to offer 5 ATM water resistance and can withstand up to 50-metre static water pressure for 10 minutes.

To enable the health tracking features, the Huawei Band 11 series is equipped with an optical heart rate sensor for heart rate monitoring and a SpO2 sensor for blood-oxygen level monitoring. It also offers sleep tracking with Heart Rate Variability monitoring, along with stress tracking, sleep breathing awareness, and personalised sleep insights. On top of this, the Huawei Band 11 series provides Pulse Wave Arrhythmia data.

The Huawei Band 11 series offers gesture controls. The company claims that the Huawei Band 11 series ships with more than 100 workout modes and 100 watch faces. The list of onboard sensors also includes an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a magnetometer, and an ambient light sensor. Both models support dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 6.0 for connectivity. The lineup is claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery life or up to eight days of battery life “under typical usage” on a single charge.

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