Garmin launched the Fenix 8 Pro in the US on Wednesday. With LTE support, the smartwatch can handle voice calls and text messages independently, eliminating the need for a paired phone. It also delivers LiveTrack location sharing and weather updates directly over LTE, ensuring independence from a smartphone. Additionally, the watch supports on-wrist satellite communication via Garmin's InReach service, ensuring connectivity even in remote areas. The watch is offered in AMOLED and MicroLED display variants, with support for up to 4,500 nits of brightness.

Garmin Fenix 8 Pro Price, Availability

Pricing for the Garmin Fenix 8 Pro starts at $1,199.99 (roughly Rs. 1,05,800) for the 47mm AMOLED variant. Meanwhile, the 51mm MicroLED version is priced at $1,999.99 (roughly Rs. 1,76,300).

These smartwatch models will be available for purchase in the US starting September 8 via the company's website.

Garmin Fenix 8 Pro Features, Specifications

The Garmin Fenix 8 Pro comes in 47mm and 51mm size options for the AMOLED variant, while the MicroLED version is only available in a 51mm option. The AMOLED and MicroLED versions are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 27 days and up to 10 days, respectively.

The Garmin Fenix 8 Pro's MicroLED display uses over 400,000 LEDs to reach 4,500 nits, making it the brightest smartwatch from the company to date. It offers vibrant colours and sharp detail even in direct sunlight. The 51mm options sport 1.4-inch displays with 454×454 pixels resolution. These models also feature an always-on display mode.

The smartwatch offers LTE and satellite connectivity for enhanced communication. Through satellite support, users can send location check-ins and text messages via Garmin Messenger, with recipients able to receive them on the app or a compatible Garmin watch.

Using LTE, the Garmin Fenix 8 Pro watch allows voice calls to Garmin Messenger contacts and transcribes voice messages to other watches. LTE also enables LiveTrack sharing, real-time weather updates, and Garmin Response emergency assistance, making it a reliable tool for safety and connectivity.

The Garmin Fenix 8 Pro comes packed with the brand's complete range of performance, navigation, health, wellness, and connected tools. It offers endurance score, hill score, daily suggested workouts, preloaded TopoActive maps, and dynamic round-trip routing.

It also offers the Garmin ECG app, sleep coach, Garmin Pay, as well as safety and tracking features, among many others. The smart wearable has a 10ATM water resistance rating. The AMOLED and MicroLED variants weigh 90g and 93g, respectively.