OnePlus 15 is confirmed to launch next week with a third-generation 1.5K BOE Flexible Oriental OLED display that refreshes at 165Hz. In terms of resolution, this is a downgrade from the 2K panel used on the OnePlus 13. The phone is set to launch in China on October 27, and OnePlus China executive has explained why the OnePlus 15 will feature a lower resolution screen. The company cites technological limitations in achieving the high refresh rate and resolution combination. Moreover, the executive listed multiple reasons why the OnePlus 15 display would be better than the one on its predecessor.

OnePlus 15 Won't Sport a 165Hz 2K OLED Screen Due to Technological Limitations

In an article on Weibo, OnePlus China President Li Jie Louis explained why the OnePlus 15 will not feature a 2K resolution display. The executive said that the company was prioritising a 165Hz display, and due to certain limitations in luminescent materials and circuit technology, the 2K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate combination was difficult to achieve.

The executive also added that the highest resolution for 165Hz refresh rate screens was previously limited to 1080p. However, the third-generation BOE Flexible Oriental OLED panel is the first to support a 165Hz refresh rate on a 1.5K display, allowing the upcoming OnePlus 15 to offer a high refresh rate while compromising on the resolution.

Meanwhile, the executive also said that the decision was not taken out of cost considerations. He said that the display on the OnePlus 15 costs more than the OnePlus 13's 2K resolution screen. He listed five technological challenges in achieving a 165Hz refresh rate, including the charging time of a single row of pixels, the computing power of screen chips cannot be broken through, touch-display feedback synchronization issues, and screen lifespan issues.

The company overcame these challenges with the help of a customized X3 luminous material. Moreover, the screen circuit and screen chip were redesigned. Apart from 165Hz of refresh rate, the OnePlus 15 screen will offer improved display quality, 1.15mm “ultra-narrow” bezels, enhanced eye protection, and 1 nit brightness support, the executive claims.

As mentioned above, the OnePlus 15 will be launched in China on October 27. The handset will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It will pack a 7,300mAh Glacier Battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. The flagship is confirmed to carry a triple-rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel Sony primary shooter camera and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.

