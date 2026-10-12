Google Fitbit Edge is all set to launch today. The new fitness tracker is expected to sit between the Fitbit Air and the Pixel Watch 5 in Google's device lineup. The fitness band is rumoured to feature an AMOLED display and built-in GPS. The Fitbit Edge is likely to offer health monitoring tools and Gemini-powered personalised coaching. It will reportedly offer up to seven days of battery life on a single charge.

Through a teaser on X, Google has confirmed the October 12 launch date for the Fitbit Edge. The teaser confirms the “Edge” branding, but its specifications and pricing details are yet to be announced.

Get an Edge on your health. 10.12.26 https://t.co/1zRU0eoAS7 — Google Health (@googlehealth) October 9, 2026

Google Fitbit Edge Price in India (Expected)

As per past leaks, the Fitbit Edge will cost EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 18,000) in the Eurozone and GBP 159 (roughly Rs. 18,000) in the UK. In India, it is rumoured to be priced around Rs. 15,000. The upcoming Google wearable is likely to arrive in Canyon and Champagne Gold, Fog and Polished Silver, Obsidian and Matte Black, Olive and Satin Pyrite colours.

Google Fitbit Edge Specifications (Expected)

Google Fitbit Edge is expected to feature a 1.34-inch AMOLED display with an oval-shaped design. It is rumoured to offer 40 exercise modes. The wearable could feature automatic activity recognition. It is tipped to include an altimeter and GPS connectivity.

The Fitbit Edge could support Bluetooth 5.4. It is said to offer up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. With the Always-On Display feature, the battery life is claimed to be around two days. The wearable is expected to have step counting, distance tracking, heart rate monitoring, calorie tracking, sleep analysis, menstrual cycle tracking, and skin temperature measurement. It could also offer atrial fibrillation detection and VO2 max measurements.

Google may pack Gemini-powered personalised coaching into the Fitbit Edge. It might come with 5ATM water resistance and an IP68 rating.