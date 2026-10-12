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Apple Plans ‘Big’ iPhone Duo Retail Push Ahead of October 23 Sale, Report Says

iPhone Duo is scheduled to go on sale in India and other global markets on October 23.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 October 2026 10:51 IST
Apple Plans ‘Big’ iPhone Duo Retail Push Ahead of October 23 Sale, Report Says

iPhone Duo will ship with the latest iOS 27

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Highlights
  • iPhone Duo pre-orders will open on October 16
  • iPhone Duo will go on sale in India via Amazon
  • iPhone Duo arrived as Apple’s first foldable phone
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iPhone Duo was launched in India and other global markets early last month. However, Apple's first book-style foldable has yet to hit shelves. With pre-orders scheduled to open later this week, the Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly planning a “big” retail push for the passport-style foldable. The company is said to showcase the iPhone Duo at select flagship Apple stores in the US, shipping a large number of demo units for customers to experience. Apple is reportedly planning to make it difficult for potential buyers to miss the iPhone Duo when they visit the stores. The company might also add a second dedicated corner for the foldable at a few stores.

iPhone Duo Retail Push Might Include Dedicated Experience Areas

In the latest edition of his weekly newsletter ‘Power On', Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writes that Apple is planning a “big” showcase for the iPhone Duo when it goes on sale in select global markets next week on October 23. As part of the retail push, the tech giant is reportedly planning to ship “a huge number of demo units” to its flagship stores in the US. Apple's Fifth Avenue store in New York City will reportedly receive more than 150 demo units for hands-on experience and in-store fixtures.

On the other hand, the Apple Park Visitor Center in Cupertino is said to get about 100 demo units. Similarly, the Apple stores on Chicago's Michigan Avenue, the Grove in Los Angeles, and the Upper West Side in Manhattan will reportedly receive about 30 to 40 units for hands-on experience and fixtures. Apart from this, the tech giant is reportedly planning to install a second dedicated takeover area for the iPhone Duo at the Fifth Avenue store. According to the report, the non-flagship Apple stores will receive about 20 demo units each on average. Hence, it could be difficult for users to get their hands on a device in these locations.

Meanwhile, the other flagship Apple stores will get a spotlight table with a display fixture featuring a white top and posts in the centre to showcase the iPhone Duo. A new fixture could also be installed to show the foldable's opening and closing action. Apple reportedly plans to make it difficult for customers to miss the iPhone Duo as they step into Apple stores. Moreover, this is said to allow as many people to experience the foldable as possible.

Further, Apple is reportedly planning to install a MagSafe stand for its store tables, which is specifically designed to hold an unfolded iPhone Duo, along with two standard iPhone models for comparison. The company reportedly wants people to experience the new StandBy mode of the foldable without having the iPhone Duo attached to a table. These units will be placed in a dedicated space called the “Avenue”, along the sides of the stores.

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Further reading: iPhone Duo, Apple, iPhone Duo Sale, iPhone Duo Price in India, iPhone Duo India Launch, iPhone Duo Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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