WhatsApp could soon make it easier to get mobile data while travelling abroad, with the messaging platform reportedly working on a travel eSIM feature. The tool could let users look for data plans based on their destinations, install an eSIM through the app and keep track of their plans. WhatsApp may also let users install an eSIM before a trip and turn it on after reaching their destination. The feature is still in development and may not make it to a public release.

WhatsApp Travel eSIM Feature Could Offer Plan Management and Automatic Activation

According to a report by Android Authority, references to a Travel eSIM feature have been found in WhatsApp for Android version 2.26.47.10. Strings in the app's code suggest that users could search for eSIM plans based on their destination, with options including regional and global plans, fixed data allowances and unlimited data. The app may also display setup instructions and integrate with Android's eSIM installation process, including notifications for successful and failed installations.

Users may be able to install an eSIM before travelling and activate it once they reach their destination. The plan could connect automatically when their phone picks up a local network, with WhatsApp notifying them when it is ready to use. The app may also show how much data is left on each plan, which ones have expired and send alerts when a plan is running low or nearing its expiry date.

The feature will likely require an Android phone with an eSIM chip, a recent version of the operating system and available eSIM space. Carrier-locked devices may not support the installation. References to a 'Powered by' attribution also suggest that WhatsApp could partner with an external eSIM provider, although the company has not been identified.

WhatsApp hasn't said when the feature will roll out, or even confirmed that it plans to release it. The feature is still a work in progress, so things could change before it rolls out.