Samsung Galaxy S27 series' anticipated launch is only a few months away. As the rumoured debut draws close, more details about the lineup are starting to emerge. Previously, leaks have revealed that the series will include the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Galaxy S27+, and Galaxy S27, with the addition of the new Galaxy S27 Pro model. The Ultra and Pro models are expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon chipset. Now, a report suggests that the tech giant was initially planning to equip the Galaxy S27 Ultra with the Exynos 2700 SoC in select markets. However, Samsung decided against it for multiple reasons, including costs.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Will Get a Single Snapdragon Chip Variant

In a post on the South Korean forum Meeco, tipster Vampire King has shared new details regarding the Samsung Galaxy S27 series. Initially, the tech giant reportedly planned to reserve the unreleased Exynos 2700 chipset, which could be built on a 2nm process, for the Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+. However, Samsung Electronics' System LSI division manufactured more units of the Exynos 2700 chipset than it expected.

Samsung reportedly decided to utilise the additional yield and equip the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and the upcoming flagship Galaxy S27 Ultra with the Exynos 2700 chipset. The leaker highlights that the Pro model will be launched in select global markets with the Exynos 2700 SoC, while featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 for Galaxy chipset in others. However, Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy S27 Ultra in a single version with the flagship Snapdragon chipset, built on a 2nm process and delivering a peak clock speed of up to 5.01GHz.

The tech giant reportedly decided not to include the Exynos 2700 chipset in the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra for multiple reasons. The tipster says the company wanted to avoid the extra costs of the Exynos 2700 SoC, compatible modems, motherboards, and other parts. Further, the tech giant had already acquired parts for the Snapdragon version of the Galaxy S27 Ultra, which would have reportedly turned to “junk”.

Earlier reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will launch early next year with a redesigned rear camera module. Moreover, unlike its predecessor, the smartphone is said to carry a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel main camera. The phone is also said to launch with support for 60W wired fast charging, which could be a notable upgrade over the current generation model. However, Samsung has yet to confirm these details.