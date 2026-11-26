A recent report pointed out how Samsung is planning to raise prices of its upcoming Galaxy S27 series of smartphones after hiking prices this year post launch. The report claimed that memory prices have jumped by a staggering 263 percent between January and September in 2026, while the price of other components have also risen, but not by much. A new report (citing supply chain sources) now claims that major smartphone manufacturers have reportedly lowered their 2027 shipment targets. While some cuts have been modest, others appear quite drastic. All of this hints that manufacturers have now grown unsure about how much a consumer will overpay to upgrade to a new product (with incremental upgrades) year after year.

Major Smartphone Manufacturers Are Trimming Down Shipment Targets for 2027

According to a report by Jiemian News, most big name smartphone manufacturers have lowered their shipment targets for 2027. While some of these lowered 2027 shipment targets have been modest, others do appear a bit steep. The news comes amidst the ongoing memory crisis, which is raising mobile memory prices, making it more difficult for companies to add more value to their existing product lineups.

Among the many big name smartphone brands, Apple and Samsung seem to have trimmed down expectations by smaller margins. The report which cites sources from supply chains, claims that Apple is reportedly aiming for 220 million shipments in 2027, down from 233 million (about 5.6 percent) in the current cycle. Samsung is dropping its shipment expectations 9.5 percent from 232 million units to 210 million units.

Meanwhile Xiaomi and Vivo don't appear too hopeful as per the report. Xiaomi is said to have dropped shipment expectations by 29 percent (from 85 million to 60 million), while Vivo plans to go from 120 million to 90 million, resulting in a 25 percent drop. Oppo too has reportedly planned a mild drop of 14 percent from 105 million units in 2026 to 90 million units in 2027.

Among the big smartphone brands, Huawei's Honor is reportedly rigid and remains positive, maintaining its shipment target of 50 million units for 2027. The source cited a recent Counterpoint Research report, which also mentioned that DRAM market revenue in the third quarter of 2026 had increased by 369 percent. An analyst pointed out that it is more about smartphone brands competing for supply chain security than price. Supply security basically ensures that a company has successfully secured and is allotted enough memory modules to get through the next quarter or half of the upcoming year. The source also claims that new wafer fabs are currently not expected to come online before 2028. So, we cannot expect memory prices to drop anytime soon, meaning that smartphone prices will continue to rise.