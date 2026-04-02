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Google's Next Fitbit Wearable Could Launch Without a Display; Said to Require Paid Subscription

The screenless health band appears to have a fabric build in grey with orange detailing.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 April 2026 18:34 IST
Google's Next Fitbit Wearable Could Launch Without a Display; Said to Require Paid Subscription

Photo Credit: Whoop

The purported screenless Fitbit will compete with offerings from Whoop and Oura

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Highlights
  • Google may adopt hybrid model with paid features
  • New Fitbit band could focus on passive health tracking
  • Stephen Curry teases upcoming Google Fitbit wearable
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Google is reportedly working on a new screenless Fitbit wearable, signalling a shift in its approach to fitness tracking. Teased by NBA player Stephen Curry, the upcoming device is expected to focus on passive health monitoring rather than on-device interaction. A recent report suggests it will compete with subscription-driven platforms like Whoop and Oura, while also tying into Google's AI-powered Fitbit health coach. The device could launch later this year and may introduce a hybrid model that combines hardware sales with paid features.

Stephen Curry Teases a New Screen Free Device

NBA star Stephen Curry recently shared a teaser of an upcoming wearable on Instagram, describing it as a step towards a “new relationship with your health.” Google is said to have confirmed its involvement later, adding that more details about the device will be revealed soon.

A Bloomberg report indicates that Google is developing a new Fitbit device without a screen, aimed at competing with offerings from Whoop and Oura. The company is expected to introduce it later this year under the Fitbit lineup.

Instead of a display, the purported Google health device is said to focus on passive health tracking, with all key data accessible through the Fitbit app. Google may also adopt a mixed approach to monetisation, selling the hardware separately while reserving advanced tools for paying subscribers.

The health-focused device is expected to integrate with Google's AI-driven Fitbit health coach, which delivers personalised guidance across areas such as wellness, recovery, diet, hydration, and cycle tracking. A preview version of this feature was introduced in October.

In terms of design, the screenless health band appears to have a fabric build in grey with orange detailing. It is seen to be similar in style to existing screenless fitness straps on the market. Unlike Whoop's subscription-only model, Google is likely to charge for the device itself in addition to any premium features.

This launch would further broaden Google's wearable range, which already includes Pixel smartwatches and Fitbit trackers, the report noted. Meanwhile, Whoop recently secured $575 million (roughly Rs. 5,353.20 crore) in fresh funding, taking its valuation to $10.1 billion (roughly Rs. 94,037.28 crore), and is preparing for a potential public listing in the coming years. Other players like Apple are expected to continue to prioritise smartwatches with displays, including models in the Apple Watch series.

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Further reading: Google Fitbit, Fitbit, Screenless Fitbit, Google, Whoop, Oura
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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