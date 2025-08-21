Technology News
Google Announces Gemini-Powered Health Coach With Personalised Insights for Pixel Watch, Fitbit Trackers

Google's health coach will arrive with the redesigned Fitbit app in October.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 August 2025 14:06 IST
Google Announces Gemini-Powered Health Coach With Personalised Insights for Pixel Watch, Fitbit Trackers

Photo Credit: Google

The new health coach is powered by the Google's Gemini AI model

Highlights
  • Health coach funtions as a trainer, sleep coach, and health advisor
  • It can build custom fitness plans based on goals, preferences, and data
  • Fitbit app has also been redesigned with focus on AI and more features
Google unveiled several new products at its Made by Google event in New York on Wednesday. While the Pixel 10 series was the main highlight, several other announcements also took place during the launch event. Among them is a new health coach for the Pixel Watch, Fitbit trackers, and Fitbit smartwatches, powered by artificial intelligence (AI). As per the company, it can create custom routines, tailor workouts based on data, and provide sleep quality insights. Alongside, the Fitbit app has also been redesigned to have coaching and AI at its core.

Google's New AI-Powered Health Coach

Google shared details about its new AI-powered Health Coach in a blog post. It will begin rolling out as a preview with the Fitbit Premium subscription in the redesigned Fitbit app for trackers, smartwatches, and the Pixel Watch beginning October.

Health Coach is powered by the company's Gemini AI model and functions as a fitness trainer, sleep coach, and health and wellness advisor — all-in-one. It can analyse data and adapt itself based on the user's personal health and wellness metrics, providing tailored goals based on real-time metrics collected from Fitbit or Pixel Watch.

To begin with, the health coach can build a personalised fitness plan based on information including goals, preferences, and available equipment. It emphasises on weekly progression and suggests detailed workout plans and target metrics accordingly, as per Google. Further, users can also fine-tune their workouts based on how they feel on a daily basis.

As per the company, the AI-powered health coach builds upon Fitbit's sleep tracking features and adds more capabilities. It is said to have new sleep algorithms which can provide improved understanding of sleep duration and stages. There are sleep quality insights as well. Based on data, it can spot patterns and provide insights on how to improve sleep quality. It also provides a personalised schedule which adapts to daily activity levels and change the amount of sleep required.

As per Google, the health coach's suggestions will improve as it learns the user's prfererences over time. There is support for Health Connect and HealthKit as well, onboarding support for smart scale, glucose data analysis.

Apart from this, Google is also redesigning the Fitbit app to have AI at its core. The company claims it enables the health coach to understand the user's goals, build their plan, contextualise their metrics, and provide insights. There are other subtl changes too, such as improved data visualisation, easy-to-read layouts, improved syncing, and finally, a dark mode.

Comments

Further reading: Google Pixel Watch, Google Health Coach, Gemini, AI, Google, Fitbit
Google Announces Gemini-Powered Health Coach With Personalised Insights for Pixel Watch, Fitbit Trackers
