  Google Says Fitbit AI Health Coach Uses Gemini Models for Adaptive Coaching

Google Says Fitbit AI Health Coach Uses Gemini Models for Adaptive Coaching

Setting up the coach begins with a short chat where users share information about their lifestyle, goals, and motivations.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 October 2025 13:13 IST
Photo Credit: Fitbit

Photo Credit: Fitbit

Google noted that the initial rollout is a work in progress, with some features unavailable at launch

Highlights
  • Redesigned Fitbit app adds new tabs and long-term progress tracking
  • “Ask Coach” button gives instant access to Gemini for health advice
  • Full rollout expected next year with new Fitbit hardware integration
Google is bringing artificial intelligence to the heart of personal wellness with the public preview of its Gemini-powered Fitbit Personal Health Coach, and the company has provided details about how it used its Gemini models to develop the health coach. First announced alongside the Pixel Watch 4, the AI-powered feature combines fitness training, sleep analysis, and wellness insights into a chat-based experience. Integrated directly into the revamped Fitbit app, it marks Google's latest step toward blending health tracking and conversational AI to create a more personalised, adaptive approach to everyday wellbeing.

How Google Is Using Gemini AI Models for Fitbit's AI Health Coach

The company explains in a blog post that its Gemini AI models were used to improve the software for its wearable health and fitness devices, with the rollout of the Gemini-powered Fitbit Personal Health Coach. Gemini, the company's advanced large language model (LLM) allows the company to offer features like dynamic planning and chat prompts. Google says it managed to get the coach to offer similar capabilities as its Personal Health LLM (PH-LLM).

Google's personal health coach uses multiple agents (tap to expand)
Photo Credit: Google

 

After an initial chat that seeks personal information from users, the fitness coach will use Gemini (with a multi-agent framework) to generate a personalised fitness plan and offer recommendations based on their goals and aspirations. Through natural conversation, users can also request workout modifications, ask follow-up questions, or gain insights into their progress without navigating complicated menus. 

Gemini also powers the Ask Coach button, which appears across the app and allows users to access Gemini instantly for advice or adjustments to their plans. Google notes that nearly every screen now includes feedback tools, such as thumbs-up and thumbs-down icons, to help refine the experience. This design choice is claimed to reflect the company's intention to use this preview period as a live testing ground for user input and continuous improvement.

Google says that it didn't fully rely on Gemini while developing the new Fitbit Personal Health Coach. The firm took feedback from a Consumer Health Advisory Panel. In order to test the feature's accuracy, reliability, safety, and personalisation, the company says it spent over 100,000 hours of human evaluation (with over 1 million human annotation) on the health coach.

The redesigned app now organises information into four main sections, including Today, Fitness, Sleep, and Health. The new layout moves away from the idea of maintaining daily streaks and instead highlights long-term progress and consistency. Users can zoom out to view weekly or monthly patterns, customise their Focus Metrics, and transition smoothly between activity, recovery, and general health data.

Google has clarified that this initial rollout is still a work in progress, meaning not all Fitbit features will be available at launch. Participants can switch between the preview and standard app versions at any time, providing feedback that will help guide future updates. Access is currently limited to Android users with a Pixel Watch or Fitbit device, though iOS support is expected soon. A full rollout of the feature is planned for next year alongside new Fitbit hardware. 

Comments

Further reading: Fitbit AI Health Coach, Google, Google Gemini, Gemini AI, Fitbit
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
