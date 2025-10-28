Technology News
Fitbit Health Coach Preview Rolls Out With AI Chatbot; Google to Launch New Fitbit Hardware in 2026

Google unveiled the Gemini AI-powered Fitbit Health Coach earlier this year in August.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 October 2025 11:26 IST
Fitbit Health Coach Preview Rolls Out With AI Chatbot; Google to Launch New Fitbit Hardware in 2026

Photo Credit: Google

Fitbit's personal AI-powered health coach app will introduce a new Ask Coach feature

  • Fitbit Health Coach leverages Gemini AI capabilities
  • Fitbit Health Coach preview will give select users early access
  • Google will roll out the app to others soon
Google has announced that it will start rolling out the public preview version of Fitbit's Gemini AI-powered Health Coach app on Tuesday. The tech giant has also shared a list of compatible wearables and the eligibility criteria to get the redesigned app. The company is also asking users to share as much information as possible about themselves at the start to get optimised fitness goals and other functionalities. Presently, it is only available to paid and trial subscribers of Fitbit Premium in the US. The company has reportedly revealed the release timeline for the full version of the app, and when customers can expect the next generation of Fitbit hardware.

Google's Fitbit Coach Preview Will Be Available to Subscribers

The tech giant announced that it has begun rolling out the public preview version of Fitbit's personal health coach and it will be available over the next week. The preview of the new Gemini AI-powered app will initially be available for eligible Android Fitbit Premium users in the US. The tech giant will also release the preview to iOS users in the future. It gets a new Ask Coach feature, which allows wearers to have a conversation with the AI chatbot.

Google highlighted that the Fitbit Health Coach preview will start with a five to 10-minute conversation via text or the device's keyboard microphone. This allows the health coach app to understand a wearer's “motivations and goals”. The company advises users to share as much information as they can for enhanced personalisation. 

Although the company has yet to announce the exact date for the wider rollout of the app, 9to5Google reports that Google will release the full version of Fitbit's personal Gemini AI-powered health coach in 2026. Moreover, the tech giant will reportedly launch new Fitbit devices next year.

To access the preview version, a user should have an active paid or trial Fitbit Premium subscription. It will be available for devices running Fitbit app version 4.55 or higher on an Android phone with Android 11 or higher in the US, with the language set to English. They should be at least 18 years old, too. The list of eligible wearables includes Fitbit Inspire 2, Inspire 3, Luxe, Sense, Sense 2, Versa 2, Versa 3, Versa 4, Charge 5, and Charge 6.

Google first unveiled the Gemini AI-enabled Health Coach in August, which will eventually make its way to select Fitbit and Pixel Watch devices. The full version will offer a fitness trainer, a sleep coach, and a health and wellness advisor. It will be capable of analysing data and adapt itself depending on a user's personal health and wellness metrics, along with curating personalised goals based on real-time metrics collected from their wearable.

However, in a community post, Fitbit shared that various features will not be available in the public preview. Health tracking features like menstrual health logging and tracking, nutrition and hydration logging and tracking, blood glucose logging and tracking, body temperature logging and tracking, and stress management score will not be rolled out.

Additionally, exercise tracking features like heart rate zone analysis in exercise summaries, sedentary time and hours, and advanced running metrics for Pixel Watch 3 and 4 users will also not be available.

Further reading: Fitbit Coach, Google Health Coach, Gemini, AI, Google, Fitbit
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
