Former FTX engineering chief Nishad Singh has been ordered to pay $3.7 million (approximately Rs. 34 crore) and faces a trading ban as part of a settlement with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) over his role in the crypto exchange's collapse. The regulator told Singh to give back money that was connected to the misuse of customer assets and follow market rules. The order is another important step in enforcing the laws that came about because of the FTX bankruptcy and the fraud investigations that followed.

CFTC Action Highlights Ongoing Fallout From FTX Collapse

Singh must pay back $3.7 million (about Rs. 34 crore) in illegal profits and keep working with regulators as part of the settlement. It also imposes a five-year trading ban and an eight-year registration ban, preventing him from operating within regulated markets during that period. The CFTC said that it didn't ask for any more money or damages because Singh helped with its investigation and related legal matters.

Commenting on the case, CFTC Director of Enforcement David Miller said, “The injunctions and monetary relief imposed here demonstrate the significant benefits that may be achieved through cooperating with the CFTC.” He added that Singh “engaged in, and aided, significant violations” of regulatory rules, highlighting the seriousness of the misconduct while also pointing to the role of cooperation in determining the outcome.

The development comes as US regulators continue to expand oversight of the crypto sector. In December 2025, the CFTC signalled openness to allowing spot crypto trading on regulated platforms for the first time, aiming to bring greater transparency and compliance to digital asset markets. The move was seen as part of broader efforts to integrate crypto into existing financial frameworks while ensuring investor protection and reducing systemic risks.

The latest enforcement action underscores the continued fallout from the collapse of FTX, one of the largest failures in the crypto industry. As regulators hold people accountable, the case shows that digital asset platforms are becoming more focused on compliance, transparency, and governance. It also shows that regulators are paying more attention to the sector around the world.

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