Google is holding a global launch event on August 13 where we expect the search giant to unveil the Pixel Watch 3 alongside the Pixel 9 series. As we near the launch date, new details about Google's upcoming wearable have appeared online. While some specifications are said to be unchanged from the Pixel Watch 2, there will be significant upgrades as per leaks. The Pixel Watch 3 is said to be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes and could run on the Snapdragon W5 platform paired with a custom co-processor. It is expected to feature a 2,000nit display.

Pixel Watch 3 specifications (leaked)

An Android Authority report, citing a source inside Google, has leaked the specifications of the Pixel Watch 3. The upcoming wearable could come in 41mm and 45mm sizes, with cellular and Wi-Fi variants available. The larger model might be known as the Pixel Watch 3 XL. Like last year's Pixel Watch 2, the new model could also run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 SoC with a custom co-processor.

The Pixel Watch 3 is said to come equipped with an ultra-wideband (UWB) chip. This would support navigation and enable accurate location sensing with Google's Find My Device system. The Pixel Watch 2 previously missed out on this feature.

Google's Pixel Watch 3 will reportedly boast a brighter 2,000nit display with smaller bezels. This would be a significant upgrade over 1,000nits of the Pixel Watch 2. Both variants are said to feature 4.5mm bezels, compared to 5.5mm on its predecessor. The smaller variant could offer a 408x408 pixel resolution, while the 45mm model's display could have a 456x456 pixel resolution.

The purported 45mm Pixel Watch 3 will reportedly have a 420mAh battery, up from 306mAh in last year's model. The 41mm model is said to get a 310mAh battery.

Finally, the 41mm model of Pixel Watch 3 is said to come in black, gold, and silver colour options with rose quartz, obsidian, hazel and porcelain band options. The 45mm variant could be available in black, hazel and silver case colours with hazel, obsidian, and porcelain-coloured bands.