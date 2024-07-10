Technology News

Google's Pixel Watch 3 Tipped to Get UWB Support, Brighter Display, Up to 420mAh Battery, More

Pixel Watch 3 is said to be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2024 12:04 IST
Google's Pixel Watch 3 Tipped to Get UWB Support, Brighter Display, Up to 420mAh Battery, More

Photo Credit: Google

Leaks and rumours have given out several details on the Pixel Watch 3

Highlights
  • Leaks and rumors are spoiling excitement surrounding Pixel Watch 3
  • The Pixel Watch 3 is said to come equipped with ultra wideband (UWB) chip
  • The purported 45mm model will reportedly have a 420mAh battery
Advertisement

Google is holding a global launch event on August 13 where we expect the search giant to unveil the Pixel Watch 3 alongside the Pixel 9 series. As we near the launch date, new details about Google's upcoming wearable have appeared online. While some specifications are said to be unchanged from the Pixel Watch 2, there will be significant upgrades as per leaks. The Pixel Watch 3 is said to be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes and could run on the Snapdragon W5 platform paired with a custom co-processor. It is expected to feature a 2,000nit display.

Pixel Watch 3 specifications (leaked)

An Android Authority report, citing a source inside Google, has leaked the specifications of the Pixel Watch 3. The upcoming wearable could come in 41mm and 45mm sizes, with cellular and Wi-Fi variants available. The larger model might be known as the Pixel Watch 3 XL. Like last year's Pixel Watch 2, the new model could also run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 SoC with a custom co-processor.

The Pixel Watch 3 is said to come equipped with an ultra-wideband (UWB) chip. This would support navigation and enable accurate location sensing with Google's Find My Device system. The Pixel Watch 2 previously missed out on this feature.

Google's Pixel Watch 3 will reportedly boast a brighter 2,000nit display with smaller bezels. This would be a significant upgrade over 1,000nits of the Pixel Watch 2. Both variants are said to feature 4.5mm bezels, compared to 5.5mm on its predecessor. The smaller variant could offer a 408x408 pixel resolution, while the 45mm model's display could have a 456x456 pixel resolution.

The purported 45mm Pixel Watch 3 will reportedly have a 420mAh battery, up from 306mAh in last year's model. The 41mm model is said to get a 310mAh battery.

Finally, the 41mm model of Pixel Watch 3 is said to come in black, gold, and silver colour options with rose quartz, obsidian, hazel and porcelain band options. The 45mm variant could be available in black, hazel and silver case colours with hazel, obsidian, and porcelain-coloured bands.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel Watch 3, Google Pixel Watch 3 Specifications, Google Pixel Watch 2, Google Pixel Watch, Google
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Dubai Customs Launches Blockchain Platform for Reduced Paperwork, Tamper-Proof Data Sharing

Related Stories

Google's Pixel Watch 3 Tipped to Get UWB Support, Brighter Display, Up to 420mAh Battery, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G85 5G With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India
  2. JioTag Air Launched in India With Support for Find My Feature on iPhone
  3. Samsung's Purported Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Might Be Indefinitely Delayed
  4. Lava Blaze X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Goes Official in India
  5. iPhone 16 Series Could Arrive With Face ID Design Changes
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Buds 5C with Hybrid ANC, 36-Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India: Specifications, Price
  2. Perplexity AI Rolling Out Its Pro Search Feature For Complex Queries to Android Devices
  3. Apple Arcade Adds Temple Run: Legends, Vampire Survivors+ and a Vision Pro Spatial Title in August
  4. Oura Ring Reportedly Gets an AI-Powered Oura Advisor Feature That Offers Personalised Insights
  5. Realme GT 6 China Variant With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 5,800mAh Battery Debuts: Price, Specifications
  6. iPhone 16 Series Could Arrive With Changes to Face ID Design: Report
  7. Instagram Will Prioritise Short-Form Content Over Long Videos to Help Users Explore Their Interests, Says Adam Mosseri
  8. Lava Blaze X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. JioTag Air Bluetooth Tracker With Support for Apple’s Find My Feature Debuts in India: Specifications, Price
  10. Microsoft Raises Xbox Box Game Pass Prices, Introduces New 'Standard' Tier
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »