Google Pixel Watch 3 Connectivity Details Leaked via FCC Listing Ahead of Anticipated Launch: Report

Google Pixel Watch 3 is tipped to sport a 1.2-inch display as well as a rotating crown.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 July 2024 11:18 IST
Google Pixel Watch 3 is expected to succeed the Pixel Watch 2 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Google Pixel Watch 3 may feature a 307mAh battery
  • The watch is said to arrive in two sizes — 41mm and 45mm
  • The Google Pixel Watch 3 could launch alongside a larger 'XL' model
Advertisement

Google Pixel Watch 3 is expected to be one of the new products unveiled by Google at its upcoming hardware launch event. The successor to the Pixel Watch 2, which was unveiled last October, has now been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, hinting at its imminent debut. Recently leaked design renders of the purported Pixel Watch 3 surfaced online. Previous leaks and reports have also hinted at some of the key features of the upcoming smartwatch including its display and battery specifications as well as its dimensions.

Google Pixel Watch 3 connectivity details spotted on FCC website

The upcoming Google Pixel Watch 3 was spotted by 9to5Google on the US FCC website, with the model numbers GBDU9, GGE4J, GG3HH, and GRY0E. These variants of the company's third generation smartwatch are said to arrive in two size options - 41mm and 45mm. 

The GBDU9 and GRY0E model numbers are expected to support LTE connectivity, while the GGE4J and GG3HH variants are likely to support Wi-Fi-only connectivity, according to the listings on the US regulator's website. The smartwatches are also said to support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC connectivity.

Google Pixel Watch 3 specifications (Rumoured)

The Google Pixel Watch 3 has previously been tipped to feature a round 1.2-inch display with a rotating crown. The watch is expected to run on Wear OS and is equipped with several health tracking sensors. It may measure 40.79 x 40.73 x 14mm in size. The Google Pixel Watch 3 is expected to carry a 307mAh battery.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 lineup is also rumoured to include a Pixel Watch 3XL model, which is likely to be bigger in size but may share similar features as the purported 41mm Pixel Watch 3.

iPhone 16 Pro Might Offer 5x Optical Zoom as Apple Orders More Periscope Lenses: Report

