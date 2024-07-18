Google Pixel Watch 3 may arrive in global markets soon, and several leaked details about the next generation of smartwatches have surfaced online over the past few weeks. It may be unveiled at the upcoming Made by Google event on August 13, where the Pixel 9 series of smartphones are also expected to be introduced. While the company has yet to reveal any information, the Pixel Watch 3 price and all its expected size, connectivity, and colour variants have now been leaked.

Google Pixel Watch 3 Price, Colour Options (Leaked)

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) price in Europe will start at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 36,500) for the Wi-Fi variant, while the cellular option will be priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 45,600), according to a Dealabs report.

The larger 45mm option of the Google Pixel Watch 3 is said to go on sale in European countries at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 41,100) and EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 50,200) for the Wi-Fi and cellular variants, respectively.

All Google Pixel Watch 3 variants across all sizes are expected to support Bluetooth connectivity. The publication states that the 41mm option will likely be offered in Hazel, Obsidian, Pink and Porcelain colourways, while the 45mm version will come in Hazel, Obsidian and Porcelain shades.

Google Pixel Watch 3 Specifications (Rumoured)

Previous leaks of the Google Pixel Watch 3 have claimed that it may sport a display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. While the 41mm option could have 408 x 408 pixels resolution, the 45mm variant may come with 456 x 456 pixels resolution. The watch may also sport thinner bezels than the existing model.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 SoC paired with an ultra-wideband (UWB) chipset. The latter is expected to help in navigation and assist the Find My Device feature to locate devices more accurately. The 41mm and 45mm variants are also expected to carry 310mAh and 420mAh batteries, respectively.