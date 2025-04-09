Google is said to have rolled out a health-tracking feature for the Pixel Watch 3 in the US which was previously limited to the European markets. According to a report, users can now take advantage of the Loss of Pulse Detection feature which keeps a check on the wearer's heart rate and allows the smartwatch to contact emergency services if it detects any abnormalities or doesn't detect a heartbeat at all.

Loss of Pulse Detection Comes to Pixel Watch 3

9to5Google reports that Loss of Pulse Detection is now arriving on the Pixel Watch 3 following the April 2025 update which Google rolled out on Monday. The Android 15-based Wear OS 5.1 update brings the software version to BP1A.250305.019.W7. While it mostly contains bug fixes, the report states that users in the US can now access the health tracking feature.

As per the company, the feature can call emergency services on the user's behalf if a pulse isn't detected, even if they are unconscious. It can monitor the lack of a pulse due to various factors such as pulmonary cardiac arrest, respiratory or circulatory failure, overdose or poisoning.

If a pulse isn't detected, the Google Pixel Watch 3 will vibrate and check in with the wearer to see if they need help. It is automatically dismissed if the smartwatch detects movement or a pulse. If not, it will place a call to emergency services with an automated message that shares the wearer's location and informs them of the loss of pulse.

The feature was first introduced for the Pixel Watch 3 last year but was limited to the European markets. Last month, it was said to have received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), enabling Google to introduce it to the smartwatch in the US. However, it requires the Pixel Watch 3 Wi-Fi model to be connected and in range of a smartphone. Meanwhile, the LTE models require an active LTE carrier to place emergency calls.

However, the company emphasises that the Loss of Pulse Detection feature may not always be able to detect a loss of pulse. Further, it cannot predict or determine the cause of a loss of pulse.