Technology News
English Edition

Google Pixel Watch 3 Reportedly Gets Loss of Pulse Detection Feature With Latest Update in the US

Google says the feature can call emergency services on the user’s behalf if a pulse isn’t detected, even if they are unconscious.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 April 2025 18:05 IST
Google Pixel Watch 3 Reportedly Gets Loss of Pulse Detection Feature With Latest Update in the US

Photo Credit: Google

Google introduced this feature last year on the Pixel Watch 3 but the rollout did not include the US

Highlights
  • April 2025 update brings Loss of Pulse Detection to Pixel Watch 3
  • It can detect absence of pulse and alert emergency services
  • The feature requires a paired phone or an active LTE network to function
Advertisement

Google is said to have rolled out a health-tracking feature for the Pixel Watch 3 in the US which was previously limited to the European markets. According to a report, users can now take advantage of the Loss of Pulse Detection feature which keeps a check on the wearer's heart rate and allows the smartwatch to contact emergency services if it detects any abnormalities or doesn't detect a heartbeat at all.

Loss of Pulse Detection Comes to Pixel Watch 3

9to5Google reports that Loss of Pulse Detection is now arriving on the Pixel Watch 3 following the April 2025 update which Google rolled out on Monday. The Android 15-based Wear OS 5.1 update brings the software version to BP1A.250305.019.W7. While it mostly contains bug fixes, the report states that users in the US can now access the health tracking feature.

As per the company, the feature can call emergency services on the user's behalf if a pulse isn't detected, even if they are unconscious. It can monitor the lack of a pulse due to various factors such as pulmonary cardiac arrest, respiratory or circulatory failure, overdose or poisoning.

If a pulse isn't detected, the Google Pixel Watch 3 will vibrate and check in with the wearer to see if they need help. It is automatically dismissed if the smartwatch detects movement or a pulse. If not, it will place a call to emergency services with an automated message that shares the wearer's location and informs them of the loss of pulse.

The feature was first introduced for the Pixel Watch 3 last year but was limited to the European markets. Last month, it was said to have received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), enabling Google to introduce it to the smartwatch in the US. However, it requires the Pixel Watch 3 Wi-Fi model to be connected and in range of a smartphone. Meanwhile, the LTE models require an active LTE carrier to place emergency calls.

However, the company emphasises that the Loss of Pulse Detection feature may not always be able to detect a loss of pulse. Further, it cannot predict or determine the cause of a loss of pulse.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel Watch 3, Google, Loss of Pulse Detection
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Tipped to Be Available in Only Two Markets at Launch

Related Stories

Google Pixel Watch 3 Reportedly Gets Loss of Pulse Detection Feature With Latest Update in the US
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Phone 2 Pro's Rear Panel Revealed in New Teaser
  2. OnePlus 13T Teased to Launch in Three Colour Options
  3. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G Launched in India: See Price, Offers
  4. Samsung Brings New Camera Features to Older Galaxy Models With One UI 7
  5. Oppo K13 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; to Go on Sale via Flipkart
  6. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Sale in India Begins Today With These Offers
  7. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of April 10 Launch
  8. Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit Design, Key Features Revealed
  9. Court: State vs. A Nobody OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Red Magic 10 Air Launch Date, Colour Options Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Refutes Claims That Premium Subscription Tier Will Include Ads
  2. Google Pixel Watch 3 Reportedly Gets Loss of Pulse Detection Feature With Latest Update in the US
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Tipped to Be Available in Only Two Markets at Launch
  4. iOS 18.4 Update for iPhone Brings New Sketch Style to Image Playground App
  5. Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental Will Now Power the Agentic Deep Research Feature
  6. CMF Phone 2 Pro's Rear Panel Revealed in New Teaser Ahead of April 28 Launch
  7. Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit Design, Key Features Revealed Ahead of April 21 Launch
  8. Instagram is Finally Developing a Dedicated iPad App to Boost App Usage: Report
  9. Astro Bot Sweeps BAFTA Games Awards 2025 With 5 Wins, Including Best Game: See Full List of Winners
  10. Red Magic 10 Air Launch Set for April 16; Colour Options Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »