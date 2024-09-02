Google Promises Three Years of Wear OS Updates for Pixel Watch 3

Google Pixel Watch 3 was launched last month alongside the Pixel 9 series during the company's Made by Google event. Now, Google has confirmed that the new wearable will receive Wear OS updates for three years. The tech giant is providing seven years of updates for its Pixel smartphones. The three-year support for updates for the latest Pixel Watch is quite short when compared to the latest Samsung smartwatches, which are assured to receive software updates for four years.

As per Google's official support page, the Pixel Watch 3 will get guaranteed software updates until October 2027. The software updates will include Pixel Watch security updates and may include feature drops and other updates.

The Pixel Watch 3 was unveiled with Android 14-based Wear OS 5. Google is promising a similar three-year update cycle for previous wearables as well. The Pixel Watch 2, which was launched in 2023, will get updates until October 2026. The Pixel Watch from 2022 will receive updates until October 2025.

Google's Pixel smartphones are guaranteed to get seven years of OS and security updates. Google's major rival in the market, Samsung currently promises four years of updates for Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra models.

Pixel Watch 3 Price in India, Specifications

The Pixel Watch 3 was unveiled on August 13 at the Made by Google event with a starting price tag of Rs. 39,900 for the 41mm model with Wi-Fi connectivity. The 45mm model with Wi-Fi connectivity starts at Rs. 43,900. The wearable is currently available for pre-order in the country through Flipkart as well as retailers like Reliance Digitial and Croma.

The Pixel Watch 3 is available in 41mm and 45mm display sizes and both models ship with Actua display with 2,000nits of peak brightness and 320ppi pixel density. The display has 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating as well. It runs on Qualcomm SW5100 alongside Cortex M33 co-processor. It has an IP68-rated build.

The 41mm version has a 307mAh battery while the 45mm variant has a 420mAh battery. The wearable is claimed to deliver up to 24 hours of battery life with the always-on display mode enabled.