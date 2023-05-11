Technology News

Google I/O 2023: Google Announces Wear OS 4 Update With Google Calendar, Gmail Support and More

Google Wear OS 4 update will let users answer WhatsApp calls once the WhatsApp app for Wear OS devices will be available.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 May 2023 15:00 IST
Google I/O 2023: Google Announces Wear OS 4 Update With Google Calendar, Gmail Support and More

Photo Credit: Google

Google will also bring three new Spotify tiles with the Wear OS 4 update

Highlights
  • Wear OS 4 update will bring more updates later this year
  • It will also bring backup and restore support
  • Google Wear OS 4 will add new controls to the Google Home app

Google has announced several new features coming with the latest Wear OS 4 update at its I/O 2023. The new update will bring improvements and features including WhatsApp call support, new controls in the Google Home app, Google Calendar support as well as Gmail. All these features will be rolled out as part of the update in the coming months. The Wear OS 4 update will enable users to check their schedule in Google Calendar, listen to podcasts on Spotify, and customise watch apps and tiles.

Google in its blog post has shared that the new Wear OS 4 update will roll out in the coming months along with several new features. The update will bring a host of Google services like Gmail, Calendar, and Google Home to Wear OS devices, letting users access them without using their phones. The company said that the new update will allow users to remotely unlock the door or check Nest doorbell notifications right from their Wear OS-powered watch.

Additionally, users will also be able to access their Gmail and send replies, while Google Calendar on the Watch OS will allow them to update a task status as well as check their schedules from the watch.

Furthermore, the tech giant also announces that the Wear OS 4 update will support WhatsApp calls and chats after the instant messaging platform rolls out its first native watch app for the Wear OS. In addition to these, Google will also bring Spotify and Peloton watch tiles in Wear OS apps, letting users access their music playlists and listen to their favourite podcasts.

Notably, the Wear OS 4 update will also bring battery life improvements, a faster text-to-speech experience, and backup and restore support. It will help users securely transfer data and settings between watches. The new Watch Face Format, built in partnership with Samsung, has also been launched for developers and designers to easily create watch faces for Wear OS 4. 

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Android, Wear OS, Google I O 2023, Wear OS 4
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
IPL 2023 Sets New Record With 1,300 Crore Views on JioCinema in the First Five Weeks
PayPal Discloses Nearly $1 Billion in Crypto Holdings Dominated by BTC, ETH: Details

Related Stories

Google I/O 2023: Google Announces Wear OS 4 Update With Google Calendar, Gmail Support and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Oppo F23 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Again: See Details
  3. Google Pixel 7a with Tensor G2 SoC Launched in India: Check Price
  4. Vivo Y78 5G With 44W Fast Charging Launched: All Details
  5. Sony Xperia 1 V With 4K HDR Display Launched: See Price
  6. Smartwatches Could Detect Higher Risk of Heart Diseases, Study Finds
  7. Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS Earbuds With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Launched
  8. WhatsApp Users Advised Not to Receive International Calls From These Numbers
  9. Pixel Fold, First Foldable Phone by Google Is Finally Here: See Price
  10. Redmi Note 12S With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. IMF Fears Zimbabwe’s Plan to Launch Gold-Backed Digital Asset Could Trigger Financial Instability
  2. Twitter Launches Early Access to Encrypted Direct Messages With Multiple Security Limitations
  3. YouTube Spotted Testing Video Blocking for Non-Premium Ad Blockers
  4. iQoo Neo 8 Series Launch Date Announced; Design and Key Specifications Revealed
  5. Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, Dishonored 2, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for May 2023
  6. Sony Xperia 10 V With 48-Megapixel Primary Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. IT Ministry to Send Notice to WhatsApp Over International Spam Calls Issue: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  8. EU Lawmakers Agree to Tougher Draft AI Legislation to Regulate ChatGPT-Like AI Tools
  9. Google I/O: From Gmail to Maps, Here's How Google Is Infusing Its Most Popular Products With AI
  10. Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS Earbuds With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Launched: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.