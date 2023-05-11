Google has announced several new features coming with the latest Wear OS 4 update at its I/O 2023. The new update will bring improvements and features including WhatsApp call support, new controls in the Google Home app, Google Calendar support as well as Gmail. All these features will be rolled out as part of the update in the coming months. The Wear OS 4 update will enable users to check their schedule in Google Calendar, listen to podcasts on Spotify, and customise watch apps and tiles.

Google in its blog post has shared that the new Wear OS 4 update will roll out in the coming months along with several new features. The update will bring a host of Google services like Gmail, Calendar, and Google Home to Wear OS devices, letting users access them without using their phones. The company said that the new update will allow users to remotely unlock the door or check Nest doorbell notifications right from their Wear OS-powered watch.

Additionally, users will also be able to access their Gmail and send replies, while Google Calendar on the Watch OS will allow them to update a task status as well as check their schedules from the watch.

Furthermore, the tech giant also announces that the Wear OS 4 update will support WhatsApp calls and chats after the instant messaging platform rolls out its first native watch app for the Wear OS. In addition to these, Google will also bring Spotify and Peloton watch tiles in Wear OS apps, letting users access their music playlists and listen to their favourite podcasts.

Notably, the Wear OS 4 update will also bring battery life improvements, a faster text-to-speech experience, and backup and restore support. It will help users securely transfer data and settings between watches. The new Watch Face Format, built in partnership with Samsung, has also been launched for developers and designers to easily create watch faces for Wear OS 4.

