Meta is rumoured to be developing an advanced pair of smart glasses codenamed Hypernova. A tipster has now shared a leaked first look at the wearable and it does not appear to be too different from the current Ray-Ban Meta Glasses in terms of design. It is also suggested that Meta could rename the smart glasses from its current Hypernova codename to ‘Meta Celeste'. While details remain under wraps, the wearable's early firmware build is said to have a built-in mini game.

Meta Hypernova Smart Glasses Leaked

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Luna shared a low-res image of the upcoming Meta Hypernova smart glasses. It appears to have slightly thicker arms compared to the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, while continuing to sport the solid colouring scheme. There are cameras and sensors placed on either side of the frame.

Leaked image of the Meta Hypernova smart glasses

Photo Credit: X/ Luna

As per the tipster, the smart glasses will feature a touch bar on the left side of the frame for interaction. It may allow users to capture a photo or video by tapping the area with two fingers.

A leaked image in a subsequent post also shows a companion eMG wristband reportedly named Ceres that will be shipped with the wearable. It is said to use external sensors around the wrist to detect electrical muscle signals and control the smart glass actions.

With the wristband, users may be able to scroll and select content in apps via a pinch gesture with the index finger and thumb. Alternatively, Meta is tipped to offer a wrist rotation action for the same, in addition to the previously rumoured swipe and tap-touch controls. Alongside, Meta is also tipped to be testing handwriting support via the Ceres eMG wristband. However, it is unlikely that this feature will be available at launch.

While the smart glasses are internally codenamed Hypernova, the tipster claims the public release model will be renamed and could be called Meta Celeste. The name is said to be stylised as “𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗮 | 𝗖𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲”.

Lastly, the early firmware of the smart glasses is claimed to have a built-in mini-game. As per the tipster, it is dubbed Hypertrail and contains assets inspired by Galaga — the 1981 fixed shooter video game developed by Namco.

Previous reports indicate that the smart glasses will run on a “highly customised” version of Android. They may debut with a single screen positioned at the “lower right quadrant of the right lens”. At launch, Meta may price the Hypernova (or Celeste) glasses between $1,000 (roughly Rs. 85,600) and $1,400 (roughly Rs. 1,19,800) in the US.