Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Successor’s Design Leaked via Alleged Renders; Launch Slated for This Year

The smart glasses may have different designs for sunglasses and prescription eyewear models.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 July 2025 09:49 IST
Ray-Ban Meta Glasses are available with several lens options

Highlights
  • Renders reportedly show two models codenamed Aperol and Bellini
  • Aperol is said to be a sunglasses model; Bellini may be for prescription
  • The glasses may offer improved battery life and enhanced AI features
Ray-Ban Meta Glasses were released in 2023 in the US, while they were only recently introduced in other markets such as India. However, the successor to the smart glasses may not be too far away. According to a report, alleged renders of the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses successor have surfaced which showcase two separate designs for sunglasses and prescription eyewear. The glasses are reported to come with improved battery life and enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) features.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Successor

User “XR Research Institute” shared two alleged renders of the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses successor in a post on the Chinese messaging platform WeChat (via UploadVR). One of the designs is said to be codenamed “Aperol” and refers to a sunglasses model. Meanwhile, the prescription variant of the purported smart glasses is codenamed “Bellini”.

ray ban meta successor uploadvr Ray-Ban Meta Glasses

Alleged renders of the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses successor
Photo Credit: WeChat/ XR Research Institute (via UploadVR)

 

This claim corroborates a previous report by The Information, which first revealed the codenames of the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses successor.

The two models appear to have slightly different designs. It is in contrast to Meta's current smart glass model which offers the choice between clear, sun, polarised, and Transitions lenses for every design.

The latest report suggested that these smart glasses are expected to be launched as early as this year, following upon the introduction of the Oakley Meta Glasses in June. The successor could have “significantly” better battery life and debut with an enhanced set of AI features.

As per the report, the smart glasses may offer real-time object recognition and scene recognition capabilities. It is said to bring “more substantial” AI features than the improvements we recently saw on the Oakley Meta Glasses.

Meanwhile, a previous report indicates that the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses successor will have an optional set of features internally dubbed “super sensing”. With this, the Live AI feature on the glasses may run “for hours”, as compared to the approximately 30-minute run-time on the current model.

This feature leverages AI to understand what the user is seeing and delivers personalised assistance during simple tasks such as making calls, sending messages, or taking photos. It is said to be a utility feature, useful for those with vision, hearing, or mobility impairments.

Further reading: Ray Ban Meta Glasses, Ray Ban Meta smart glasses, Meta Smart Glasses, Smart Glasses, Meta
