Huawei Band 9 has been announced in India. It arrives as the successor to Huawei Band 8, which debuted in July 2024, and has been silently listed on a leading e-commerce platform. The smart wearable comes equipped with a 2.5D AMOLED screen which supports an Always-On-Display (AOD) feature. For health and fitness tracking, it boasts sleep, stress, blood oxygen level, and heart rate trackers. There's also a swimming mode which can track several metrics like strokes, laps, and performance.

Huawei Band 9 Price in India

Huawei Band 9 price in India starts at Rs. 3,999. However, it is listed as a “special price” and the MRP is said to be Rs. 5,999. The smart band will be available for purchase starting January 17 on Flipkart in four colourways — black, pink, white, and yellow.

Huawei Band 9 Specifications

The Huawei Band 9 is equipped with a 1.47-inch rectangular touch-supported AMOLED screen with a resolution of 194 x 368 pixels and 282 ppi pixel density. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and uses Bluetooth 5.0. The smart band's case has a physical button on the right edge while its strap is made from fluoroelastomer. It is water resistant up to 50 metres.

It features sensors such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, and an optical heart rate sensor, enabling users to keep a check on the heart rate, SpO2, respiratory rate, and abnormal breathing. It leverages Huawei's proprietary TrueSleep technology for monitoring the sleep cycle. Meanwhile, the Pulse Wave Arrhythmia Analysis provides information about any irregularities in the heart rhythm, if detected. Huawei claims it can provide improved heart rate tracking courtesy of the new multi-channel module and smart fusion algorithm.

The Huawei Band 9 supports over 100 workout modes including a swimming mode which can track metrics such as laps, performance, and strokes. As per Huawei, it can last up to 14 days on a single charge, while enabling AOD brings the battery life down to three days. It can be charged completely in just 45 minutes.

