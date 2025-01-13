Technology News
Apple's Next Watch SE Model to Arrive Later This Year With New Look: Mark Gurman

Apple Watch Ultra 3 will reportedly get satellite connectivity and 5G RedCap network access.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 January 2025 17:14 IST
Apple's Next Watch SE Model to Arrive Later This Year With New Look: Mark Gurman

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple announced its first Watch SE model back in 2020

  • Apple Watch SE refresh could arrive later this year
  • High blood pressure detection could come to both Ultra and 11 Series
  • Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) was launched in September 2022
Apple's affordable Watch SE has not seen a yearly upgrade since its inception in 2020. The wearable was last refreshed with a second-generation model back in 2022. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has claimed that a third-generation Apple Watch SE is in the works. The iPhone maker is also expected to introduce Apple Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3 models this year, refreshing the Watch Series 10 and Watch Ultra 2 launched in 2024 and 2023, respectively. The Cupertino, California-based company is expected to swap out the aluminium shell for plastic in the next Apple Watch SE.

Third Apple Watch SE Will Likely Arrive in 2025

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that Apple would be launching a new Apple Watch SE later this year. The entry-level smartwatch is said to get a design makeover this time around. “A fresh version of the lower-end SE model will sport a new look,” the report said.

The design of the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 models are expected to remain largely unchanged. However, these flagship wearables could gain new features. According to Gurman, the next-generation Apple Watch Ultra will receive satellite connectivity and 5G RedCap network access. Both the Apple Watch Series 11 and the Watch Ultra 3 are said to get high blood pressure detection feature, as well.

Additionally, Gurman noted that a revamped health app, an AI-based coaching service, and new capabilities for AirPods are under development.

The new Apple Watch models are expected to launch alongside the iPhone 17 series in September this year. The specifications of the next Apple Watch SE are still under wraps, but early rumours hint that it will be released with different colour options. The aluminium casing of the wearable could be replaced with a plastic build.

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) was launched in September 2022 with a starting price tag of Rs. 29,900 in India. It has a Retina OLED display and is equipped with an S8 processor. It offers a crash detection feature, cellular connectivity, an optical heart rate sensor, fall detection, and an emergency SOS feature. The smartwatch is water resistant up to 50 metres.

Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

