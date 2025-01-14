Technology News
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Surfaces on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon

The phone is speculated to debut in India in the second half of 2025.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 January 2025 09:42 IST
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is the purported successor to Razr 50 Ultra (pictured above)

  • Motorola Razr 60 Ultra listing is reported to appear on the BIS website
  • The phone is listed with model number XT2551 and codename Orion
  • It is rumoured to feature Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset under the hood
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra could be launched in India soon as the company's next flagship foldable phone, according to a report. The smartphone is said to have been spotted on a certification website in the country, hinting at its upcoming debut. While specifications of the purported handset remain unknown, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is speculated to build upon the features of its predecessor, the Razr 50 Ultra, which was launched in India in July 2024.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Spotted on BIS

91Mobiles detailed the launch details of the purported Motorola Razr 60 Ultra in a report. As per the publication, the foldable was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website; the listing suggests its impending launch in India. The handset is reportedly listed carrying the model number XT2551 and the codename Orion.

This is in line with the company's nomenclature for its devices as the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has the model number XT2451. The report speculates that the Motorola foldable could be launched in the second half of 2025. The phone may be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset, which is yet to be launched globally.

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is expected to build upon the specifications of the Razr 50 Ultra.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Specifications

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) LTPO pOLED inner display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, up to 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 413ppi pixel density. Meanwhile, the cover screen is a 4-inch (1,080x1,272 pixels) LTPO pOLED panel with up to 165Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, the phone has a dual outer camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. It sports a 32-megapixel camera on the inner screen for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse charging.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Motorola Razr 60 Ultra specifications, Motorola
Samsung Retains Lead as Global Smartphone Shipments Grew 4 Percent YoY in 2024: Counterpoint Research
