Lava ProWatch V1 was launched in India on Friday. The smartwatch is powered by a Realtek 8773 chipset and a 2.5D GPU "animation engine." It is equipped with a VC9213 PPG sensor, which is claimed to offer precise health and wellness monitoring including heart rate and stress level tracking. The watch comes with support for Assisted GPS and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It carries a 1.85-inch octagonal display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Lava ProWatch V1 Price in India, Availability

Lava ProWatch V1 price in India starts at Rs. 2,399 for the silicone strap options. It is offered in Black Nebula, Bluish Ronin, Mint Shinobi, and Peachy Hikari colour options. The Peachy Hikari version with a rose gold metal strap is priced at Rs. 2,699, while the Black Nebula option with a black metal strap is listed at Rs. 2,799.

The rose gold and black metal variants, which will ship with additional silicone straps in-the-box, are said to have been salt spray tested for 24 and 48 hours, respectively, according to the company. All variants of the smartwatch are currently available for purchase via offline retail outlets across the country. The company has yet to confirm its online availability. The watch is said to come with a two-year warranty.

Lava ProWatch V1 Specifications, Features

The Lava ProWatch V1 sports a 1.85-inch AMOLED octagonal display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 390 x 450 pixels resolution, 500 nits of brightness level, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It comes with a scroll button, more than 100 watch faces and over 110 preset sports modes including running and yoga.

Lava states that the ProWatch V1 is powered by a Realtek 8773 chipset and a 2.5D GPU which is said to enhance transition effects to improve user the user experience. It is equipped with a VC9213 PPG sensor that is said to deliver precise health and wellness tracking. The smartwatch helps monitor the user's heart rate, SpO2 as well as stress levels, and sleep cycle.

The Lava ProWatch V1 packs a 270mAh battery. Connectivity options include support for Assisted GPS and Bluetooth 5.3 as well as Bluetooth calling. It comes with, inbuilt games, and voice assistant support and has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.