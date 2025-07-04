Technology News
Huawei Watch Fit 4, Watch Fit 4 Pro Launched in India With In-Built GPS, Up to 10 Days of Battery Life

Huawei Watch Fit 4 series watches are equipped with a rotating crown and a side button.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 July 2025 17:54 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Watch Fit 4 series come with 1.82-inch AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Huawei Watch Fit 4 series includes a base and a Pro variant
  • They were initially launched in select global markets in May
  • The Watch Fit 4 series come with a 5ATM water resistance rating
Huawei Watch Fit 4 series was unveiled in select global markets alongside the Huawei Watch 5 in May. Now, the company has brought the Watch Fit 4 and Watch Fit 4 Pro watches to India. The smartwatches sold here share identical features to their global counterparts. They feature functional buttons and 1.82-inch AMOLED displays. The watches support in-built GPS and are claimed to offer up to 10 days of usage on a single charge. The Watch Fit 4 lineup offer a 5ATM water resistance rating.

Huawei Watch Fit 4 Series Price in India

The price of the base Huawei Watch Fit 4 is set at Rs. 12,999 in India, according to a Flipkart listing. Meanwhile, the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro is priced at Rs. 20,999.

Notably, although the Pro variant shares the same design and specifications as its global counterpart, it is currently listed on Flipkart as the Huawei Watch Fit 4, omitting the Pro branding. This is likely a listing error.

The Huawei Watch Fit 4 is sold in Black, Grey, Purple, and White strap colour options, while the Pro model is offered in Blue, Black (fluoroelastomer) and Green (nylon) strap variants.

Huawei Watch Fit 4 Series Features, Specifications

Both Huawei Watch Fit 4 and Watch Fit 4 Pro sport 1.82-inch rectangular AMOLED displays with a resolution of 480 x 408 pixels. They support up to 2,000 nits and 3,000 nits brightness levels, respectively. The case is made of aluminium alloy, with the Pro option featuring a titanium alloy bezel. Each watch carries a rotating crown and a side button. 

The Huawei Watch Fit 4 series offer a 5ATM water resistance rating. The Pro variant has an additional IP6X dust resistance rating. The lineup is equipped with health and fitness trackers like heart rate, blood oxygen level (Spo2) and sleep monitors. The Pro model comes with an ECG sensor as well.

Huawei's Watch Fit 4 and Watch Fit 4 Pro are equipped with Huawei's Sunflower Positioning System. Alongside regular GPS tracking, they also offer water sports route tracking. They support Bluetooth calling and allow users to manage music playback and camera shutter of the paired device directly from the watch. They are compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

According to Huawei, the Watch Fit 4 and Watch Fit 4 Pro can deliver up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge with minimal usage. Under typical usage conditions, they are said to last up to seven days. With the Always-On Display (AOD) enabled, battery life is claimed to drop to around four days.

Sucharita Ganguly
