Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Huawei Watch GT 5 With Always On Display, Up to Two Week Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Huawei Watch GT 5 With Always-On Display, Up to Two-Week Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Huawei Watch GT 5 is compatible with smartphones running on iOS 13 or Android 9

Written by David Delima | Updated: 15 October 2024 17:57 IST
Huawei Watch GT 5 With Always-On Display, Up to Two-Week Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Watch GT 5 41mm (left) and 46mm variant will go on sale in India on October 20

Highlights
  • Huawei Watch GT 5 price in India starts at Rs. 15,999
  • The smartwatch has IP69 and WR50 water resistance ratings
  • The Huawei Watch GT 5 sports an AMOLED screen
Advertisement

Huawei Watch GT 5 has been launched in India as the latest smartwatch from the Chinese company. The wearable is available in 46mm and 41mm sizes, and both variants are equipped with an AMOLED screen, a rotating crown, and feature various sensors that enable features such as sleep analysis and pulse wave arrythmia analysis. The 46mm model is claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery life, while the smaller variant can run for up to seven days on a single charge, according to the company.

Huawei Watch GT 5 Price in India, Availability

Huawei Watch GT 5 price in India starts at Rs. 15,999 for the 41mm model that is available with Black (Fluoroelastomer), Blue (Fluoroelastomer), Brown (Woven), and White (Composite Leather) strap options. It is also sold in a Gold (Milanese) variant that is priced at Rs. 21,999.

The 46mm model is priced at Rs. 16,999 and can be purchased in Black (Fluoroelastomer), Blue (Woven), and Brown (Composite Leather) strap variants. Both variants will go on sale in India on October 20 via Flipkart, but customers can already pre-order the wearable to avail of a Rs. 1,000 discount. 

Huawei Watch GT 5 Specifications, Features

The 46mm variant of the Huawei Watch GT 5 sports a 1.43-inch (466x466 pixels) AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 326ppi, while the 41mm model has a 1.32-inch AMOLED screen with the same resolution and a pixel density of 352ppi. The smartwatch has a rotating crown that can be used to control the device, along with a side button.

huawei watch gt 5 main inline Huawei Watch GT 5

Huawei Watch GT 5 features an optional always-on display mode
Photo Credit: Huawei

 

According to Huawei, the Watch GT 5 offers support for over 100 sports modes, along with sleep analysis, pulse wave arrhythmia analysis, and menstrual cycle tracking. The Huawei TruSense feature can utilise 60 health and fitness metrics, according to the company.

These features are enabled by several sensors, including an accelerometer, barometer, optical heart rate sensor, a magnetometer, ambient light sensor, and a temperature sensor. is also touting support for its AppGallery app store as well as the ability to type on the watch screen using the company's Celia Keyboard feature.

Huawei claims that the larger 46mm Huawei Watch GT 5 offers as much as two weeks of battery life, while the smaller model can deliver up to seven days of usage. These numbers are much lower when the always-on display feature is enabled. It offers support for wireless charging and has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, as well as a 5ATM (50m) water resistance rating.

The smartwatch is compatible with recent iOS and Android smartphones, and it offers support for Bluetooth 5.2 and GPS connectivity amd Huawei's Sunflower positioning system. Unlike the global model that was launched last month, there's no word on whether the Huawei Watch GT 5 supports NFC connectivity.

The 46mm Huawei Watch GT 5 measures 45.8× 45.8×10.7 mm and weighs 48g (excluding the strap), while the 41m model measures 41.3×41.3×9.5 mm and weighs around 35g (minus the strap). 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Huawei Watch GT 5, Huawei Watch GT 5 Price in India, Huawei Watch GT 5 Specifications, Huawei
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Delhi Police Uncovers Renewable Energy Fraud; Binance Aids in Tracing Illicit Funds
Huawei Watch GT 5 With Always-On Display, Up to Two-Week Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Debuts X200 Series With Dimensity 9400 Chipset and These Features
  2. JioBharat V3, V4 4G Feature Phones With Unlimited Calling Launched in India
  3. Realme P1 Speed 5G Debuts in India Alongside Techlife Studio H1 Headphones
  4. IMC 2024: Over 950 Million Internet Users in India, PM Modi Says
  5. Poco C75 Renders, Specifications Leak Online
  6. Vi Demonstrates AI, 5G and Other Solutions at Indian Mobile Congress 2024
#Latest Stories
  1. What is Blockchain Gamification and How it Impacts Branding: Explained
  2. Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition to Debut on October 30
  3. Huawei Watch GT 5 With Always-On Display, Up to Two-Week Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Delhi Police Uncovers Renewable Energy Fraud; Binance Aids in Tracing Illicit Funds
  5. Infinix Zero Flip Price Range, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of October 17 India Launch
  6. Vi Showcases Remote Healthcare, 5G, IoT and AI Solutions for Consumers at IMC 2024
  7. Samsung Reportedly Starts Rolling Out One UI Update for Smart TVs With Multi-Control and More Features
  8. Realme P1 Speed 5G With Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC Launched in India Alongside Techlife Studio H1
  9. Samsung Leads the Charge in Global Phone Shipments in Q3 2024, Followed by Apple: Canalys
  10. Google to Buy Power for AI Needs from Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Company Kairos
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »