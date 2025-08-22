Huawei Watch GT 6 series will launch next month, the company confirmed on Thursday. While the brand only mentioned the Huawei Watch GT 6 series, we can expect it to include the Huawei Watch GT 6 and Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro, which are the successors to last year's Huawei GT 5 and Huawei GT 5 Pro, respectively. They are likely to be launched in 41mm and 46mm sizes. Huawei says it will also unveil new smartphones and tablets alongside these wearables, but it has yet to disclosed specific product names.

Huawei Watch GT 6 Series Launch Date Announced

Huawei will host its “Ride the Wind” product launch event on September 19 in Paris, where it will unveil the new Watch GT 6 series, the company said in a press release on Thursday. Coincidentally, this mirrors last year's Huawei GT 5 series launch, which took place on the same date.

The upcoming Huawei Watch GT 6 series is confirmed to feature upgraded health and fitness tracking features. A teaser shared by the brand reveals at least two design variants. One of these models bears a sporty look, a red-accented rotating crown, and a silver finish, while the other sports a sleek black design with thin bezels.

Alongside the wearables, Huawei is confirmed to launch new smartphones and tablets. While the company hasn't disclosed specific product names, the MatePad Air 12 and MatePad 11.5 S are expected to debut in global markets outside China. The Huawei Watch GT 5 series is expected to come in 41mm and 46mm sizes.

Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro was launched in 46mm and 42mm size options, while the Huawei Watch GT 5 was released in 41mm and 46mm sizes. They have an AMOLED screen and offer over 100 sports modes. They are touted to provide up to 14 days of battery life in normal use. These wearables track heart rate, sleep, as well as menstrual cycles. The wearables have 5 ATM-rated water resistance.

In India, the price of the Huawei Watch GT 5 starts at Rs. 15,999, whereas the Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro price starts at Rs. 29,999. There's no word from the company on when the devices will be available in India.