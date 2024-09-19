Technology News
Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro With IP69K Rating, AMOLED Display, Long Battery Life Launched

Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro is available in 42mm and 46mm case sizes.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 September 2024 20:40 IST
Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro With IP69K Rating, AMOLED Display, Long Battery Life Launched

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro Sunflower Positioning System for better tracking

  • Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro can be paired with the Huawei Health app
  • It offers more than 100 sports modes
  • 42mm variant is offered in Ceramic White and White shades
Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro was unveiled at the company's MatePad series tablet launch event in Barcelona on Thursday. The latest wearable comes in 46mm and 42mm size options featuring a titanium alloy and a ceramic body, respectively. The Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro has an IP69K certification. It boasts an AMOLED screen and offers more than 100 sports modes. The Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro is touted to provide up to 14 days of battery life in normal use.

Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro Price

Price of the Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro starts at EUR 330 (roughly Rs. 34,000). The 46mm version comes in Black and Titanium finishes while the 42mm variant is offered in Ceramic White and White shades. 

Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro Specifications

The Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro is available in 42mm and 46mm sizes with an AMOLED display with a 466 x 466 pixels resolution. The smaller version has a ceramic body while the larger variant has a titanium alloy body. The display has a sapphire glass coating as well. The wearable has 5 ATM-rated water resistance and IP69K certification to withstand high temperatures and pressure.

Health and fitness tracking available on the Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro include heart rate, sleep tracking and an ECG analysis option. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, depth sensor, ECG sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, optical heart rate sensor, and temperature sensor. It offers more than 100 sports modes and has a Golf Courses Map. 

The Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro has a new Sunflower Positioning System for better tracking during various activities. The smartwatch is claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery life in regular use and up to five days of battery life with Always On Display enabled. It supports wireless charging and can be paired with the Huawei Health app. The  46mm variant weighs 53 grams while the 42mm version is lighter at 44 grams.

 

