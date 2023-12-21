Apple is working on redesigned connector system for its upcoming Apple Watch model, according to details shared by a tipster. The Cupertino company's purported next-generation smartwatch is expected to feature watch straps that are connected using a different mechanism that would render previous Apple watch bands incompatible with the upcoming model. Until now, Apple Watch bands were compatible across several generations — as long as the same size is used — which means that users could continue using their watch bands even after they upgrade to a newer Apple Watch model.

X (formerly Twitter) user Kosutami (@KosutamiSan) claims in a recent post that the connectors of the next-generation Apple Watch have been "completely redesigned" — the tipster does not specify what mechanism will be used to connect the bands to the watch but states that the reason why Apple is opting for the new system is that the current connector "takes a lot of space."

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that company's purported plans to redesign the Apple Watch band connectors have come to light. Earlier this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated that the "Apple Watch X" would be equipped with a magnetic band attachment system instead of the existing locking mechanism.

Apple's current-generation Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2, and Watch SE (2022) are equipped with a press-to-release locking mechanism that holds the watch bands firmly in place. The same mechanism has been used by the company for several generations now, allowing users to use the same bands on their next Apple Watch. The inclusion of the rumoured magnetic locking mechanism would mean that the watch straps designed for older models would no longer work with the purported Apple Watch X.

Another rumoured upgrade that could arrive with the next-generation Apple Watch is a Micro-LED display. These screens are expected to offer higher brightness levels, increased power efficiency, better durability, and other advantages over the company's current models. However, it is currently unclear whether Apple will equip its upcoming smartwatch models with the next generation display technology — we can expect to hear more about the purported smartwatch in the coming months.

