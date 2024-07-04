Vivo Y03t and the Vivo Watch 3 are expected to be available in global markets soon. They were reportedly spotted on several certification sites, suggesting an imminent launch. The purported Vivo Y03t is said to join the Vivo Y03 handset in the lineup. The latter model was launched in Indonesia in March this year. Notably, the Vivo Watch 3 was unveiled in China in November 2023. The global variant of the smartwatch will likely be similar to the existing variant.

Vivo Y03t launch (expected)

The Vivo Y03t with the V2344 model number was spotted on the NBTC certification site by MySmartPrice. Alongside the moniker and the model number, the listing also confirmed the handset's 4G LTE connectivity support. The phone was also reportedly spotted on the TUV Rheinland certification website, but the listing did not reveal any details. We may learn more about the smartphone in the next few days.

Notably, the existing model in the Vivo Y03 lineup, the vanilla variant, comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. It sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen, a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset has an IP54-rated build and ships with Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14.

At launch, the Vivo Y03 started at IDR 1,299,000 (roughly Rs. 6,900) for the 4GB + 64GB option, while the higher 4GB + 128GB variant was listed at IDR 1,499,000 (roughly Rs. 8,000). The phone is offered in Gem Green and Space Black (translated from Indonesian) shades.

Vivo Watch 3 global launch (expected)

Meanwhile, the Vivo Watch 3 was spotted on the IMDA website, according to the aforementioned MySmartPrice report. The smartwatch was reportedly listed with the model number V2405. This suggests an imminent global launch of the smart wearable.

In China, the Vivo Watch 3 starts at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,600) for the Bluetooth variant with the soft rubber straps. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with always-on-display support. It runs on BlueOS and is equipped with a Star Ring health sensor. The 505mAh battery is claimed to offer up to 16 days of usage on the Bluetooth-only option.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.