Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y03t, Vivo Watch 3 Reportedly Spotted on Certification Sites; May Launch Globally Soon

Vivo Y03t, Vivo Watch 3 Reportedly Spotted on Certification Sites; May Launch Globally Soon

Vivo Y03t is expected to carry the model number V2344.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 July 2024 13:09 IST
Vivo Y03t, Vivo Watch 3 Reportedly Spotted on Certification Sites; May Launch Globally Soon

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y03 (pictured) was unveiled in March this year

Highlights
  • Vivo Watch 3 was launched in China in November 2023
  • The global version could be similar to the existing variant
  • The Vivo Y03t will likely support 4G connectivity
Advertisement

Vivo Y03t and the Vivo Watch 3 are expected to be available in global markets soon. They were reportedly spotted on several certification sites, suggesting an imminent launch. The purported Vivo Y03t is said to join the Vivo Y03 handset in the lineup. The latter model was launched in Indonesia in March this year. Notably, the Vivo Watch 3 was unveiled in China in November 2023. The global variant of the smartwatch will likely be similar to the existing variant.

Vivo Y03t launch (expected)

The Vivo Y03t with the V2344 model number was spotted on the NBTC certification site by MySmartPrice. Alongside the moniker and the model number, the listing also confirmed the handset's 4G LTE connectivity support. The phone was also reportedly spotted on the TUV Rheinland certification website, but the listing did not reveal any details. We may learn more about the smartphone in the next few days.

Notably, the existing model in the Vivo Y03 lineup, the vanilla variant, comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. It sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen, a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset has an IP54-rated build and ships with Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14.

At launch, the Vivo Y03 started at IDR 1,299,000 (roughly Rs. 6,900) for the 4GB + 64GB option, while the higher 4GB + 128GB variant was listed at IDR 1,499,000 (roughly Rs. 8,000). The phone is offered in Gem Green and Space Black (translated from Indonesian) shades.

Vivo Watch 3 global launch (expected)

Meanwhile, the Vivo Watch 3 was spotted on the IMDA website, according to the aforementioned MySmartPrice report. The smartwatch was reportedly listed with the model number V2405. This suggests an imminent global launch of the smart wearable.

In China, the Vivo Watch 3 starts at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,600) for the Bluetooth variant with the soft rubber straps. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with always-on-display support. It runs on BlueOS and is equipped with a Star Ring health sensor. The 505mAh battery is claimed to offer up to 16 days of usage on the Bluetooth-only option.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y03

Vivo Y03

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo Y03t, Vivo Y03, Vivo Y03 series, Vivo Watch 3, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Zepp Health Launches Zepp OS 4 With OpenAI’s GPT-4o Integration to Offer Personalised Wellness Solutions
Basel Committee of Banking Supervision Approves Crypto Asset Disclosure Framework for Banks
Vivo Y03t, Vivo Watch 3 Reportedly Spotted on Certification Sites; May Launch Globally Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra With 4-Inch Outer Screen, IPX8 Rating Debuts in India
  2. Realme 13 Pro+ Specifications Revealed via TENAA Listing
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Design, Features Leak Before Launch
  4. OnePlus Nord 4 Price in India, Launch Date, Design, Specifications Tipped
  5. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Threads Has 175 Million Monthly Active Users After a Year, Mark Zuckerberg Says India Among Most Active Markets
  2. Samsung Galaxy M35 5G India Launch Confirmed, to Arrive Later This Month
  3. Google Pixel Smartphones Manufactured in India to be Exported to Europe, US: Report
  4. Redmi K70 Ultra May Come with 16GB RAM, Reveals Geekbench Listing Ahead of China Launch
  5. Apple Updates Game Porting Toolkit With Support for Bringing Mac Game Ports to iPhone, iPad
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Design, Key Features Leak Ahead of July 10 Launch
  7. WhatsApp for Android and iOS Reportedly Testing a Dedicated Video Note Mode for Camera
  8. ChatGPT macOS App Spotted Storing Conversations in Plain Text; OpenAI Reportedly Rolls Out Update
  9. Netflix May Have Removed Its Cheapest Ad-Free Plan for Existing Subscribers in Select Markets
  10. Honor MagicPad 2 Design, Colour Options Teased; Specifications Leaked Ahead of China Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »