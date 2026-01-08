Technology News
CES 2026: Meta Ray-Ban Display Updated With Teleprompter, EMG Handwriting; Global Launch Delayed

Meta also announced an expansion of its pedestrian navigation feature at CES 2026.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 January 2026 13:57 IST
CES 2026: Meta Ray-Ban Display Updated With Teleprompter, EMG Handwriting; Global Launch Delayed

Photo Credit: Meta

Meta rolls out teleprompter feature for Ray-Ban Display users

  • Meta limits EMG handwriting feature to US Early Access users
  • Ray-Ban Display gains hands-free messaging via Meta Neural Band
  • Strong demand pushes Ray-Ban Display waitlists into 2026
Meta has announced new features for its Meta Ray-Ban Display smart glasses, including a built-in teleprompter and EMG-based handwriting input, while also confirming that it has paused plans to expand the product outside the US. The updates were revealed at CES 2026 and signal Meta's continued focus on adding hands-free communication and navigation tools to its display-equipped wearables. At the same time, the company has also revealed why it has delayed the launch of its smart glasses in several international markets.

Why Meta Paused Its Plans to Launch the Ray-Ban Display Globally 

The updates were unveiled at CES 2026 and detailed in a company blog post. Meta said a phased rollout of the teleprompter feature for Meta Ray-Ban Display will begin this week. The tool displays text-based cards inside the glasses' monocular display, allowing users to read notes or scripts while maintaining eye contact.

The company added that navigation is handled through the Meta Neural Band, enabling users to move through text at their own pace. Notes can be copied and pasted from apps such as note-taking tools, Google Docs, or Meta AI on a connected phone. Meta said the feature is aimed at presentations, public speaking, and hands-free content recording without requiring users to look at a phone or a separate screen.

The Menlo Park-based tech giant is also rolling out an early access handwriting feature that lets users send messages by writing with their finger on any surface. The feature uses electromyography signals captured by the Meta Neural Band to convert finger movements into text. At launch, it supports messaging on WhatsApp and Messenger.

According to the company, availability is limited to Early Access users in the United States, and only English is supported. Meta said users can write full messages or choose from suggested replies.

Meta also announced an expansion of its pedestrian navigation feature. The walking directions tool is now available in 32 cities, following the addition of Denver, Las Vegas, Portland, and Salt Lake City. Navigation cues appear directly on the glasses as users move.

Alongside these feature updates, Meta confirmed it has paused its planned international rollout of Meta Ray-Ban Display. The smart glasses launched last fall and were expected to expand to the UK, France, Italy, and Canada in early 2026.

Meta said strong demand and limited inventory have pushed waitlists well into 2026, leading the company to prioritise US orders. It added that the delay is due to supply constraints rather than product issues and that it will reassess international availability later, without giving a revised timeline.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Meta Ray-Ban Display, Meta Ray-Ban Display Teleprompter, Meta Ray-Ban Display Updates, Meta, Meta Neural Band
Sucharita Ganguly
